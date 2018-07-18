Wilkie finalist for major business award

ANTIGONISH: Shawn Wilkie is now a finalist for Atlantic Canada’s 2018 Ernst & Young Entrepreneur of the Year award. Wilkie’s Antigonish based business, Dragon Veterinary, was chosen out of 60 other nominees.

“To be a finalist in that group of people is pretty humbling,” Wilkie says. “All the movers and shakers in Atlantic Canada were on that list, so it’s really humbling to be chosen out of that group of people.”

Dragon Veterinary is a two-and-a-half-year-old business, which Wilkie started with a veterinarian business partner in Houston. Wilkie contributes with his abilities in software. Wilkie developed the ‘voice to text’ software, which allows veterinarians to use their voice to create medical documents.

“Veterinarians are much like medical doctors where they have to maintain medical records for their patients,” Wilkie says, talking about the business. “One of the biggest struggles that a lot of veterinarians have is taking complex information that’s in their head and writing it down. It’s really time consuming.”

The company seeks to improve how productive the veterinarian is, giving back their time and energy.

“With the pressure to increase the quality of their medical records, they spend a lot of time in the office until late at night.” Wilkie continues, “With our software, it helps them with their accuracy and quality of their records, and not have to spend so much time in the office.”

Wilkie started and owned other companies over the years such as Robotnik, an information technology company. He’s been in real estate, worked with Google and in IT, but Dragon Veterinary is his main focus for now. Wilkie says the business is growing each year and currently has a team of 13 in Halifax. They bring their services across Canada and all around the world, to Australia, the UK, and the USA.

The company has also been recognized in Branham300’s list, an Ottawa-based company that lists companies in different categories. Dragon Veterinary was listed in the Top 25 Canadian Up and Coming ICT (Information and Communication Technologies) Companies.

Wilkie also says that without his team, the company wouldn’t be where it is now.

“Anybody with a company understands that yes, it takes a leader to run the company, but without a team you can’t do anything. We’ve got an incredible, enthusiastic, young, vibrant team that is really making this company successful.”

With both getting to be a finalist and making it on the Branham300 list, Wilkie says he feels excited and humble, though stresses it had everything to do with his team. He states they’re all looking forward to the future, and for the company these achievements mean being recognized for all their hard work, and allow them to expand more.

For more information on Dragon Veterinary, you can visit their website, dragonveterinary.com.