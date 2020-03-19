As the COVID-19 situation continues to evolve, the health and safety of our staff, our clients and the communities we serve is our utmost priority.

The Reporter is taking measures to ensure safe work environments while continuing to deliver local, provincial and national news coverage to the community. Our office and production facilities are staggering work schedules, practicing social distancing, restricting access to production areas, working from home where appropriate, and implementing rigorous safety and cleaning steps to help protect our people and support our clients.

If you have a scheduled appointment at one of our offices, please call ahead to confirm.

Expect limited access and social distancing in our offices.

By monitoring the situation closely and taking guidance from the Public Health Agency of Canada, we are confident we will keep our work environments safe, our Advocate Media family healthy and our clients supported.

Please reach out to your advisor or contact person at The Reporter at any point with questions or concerns. We will remain accessible and responsive to your business needs throughout this process.