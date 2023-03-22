Additional senior’s complex to add 60 units to Antigonish

MOUNT CAMERON: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish passed a motion to enter into a development agreement for a multi-unit apartment building, adding another senior’s living complex to the Mount Cameron area.

The 14,500 metre-squared lot is located on the corner of Smiths Way and MacPherson Lane, and the proponents, SF Smith Developments, say the site will be home to a four-storey, 60 unit senior’s apartment building.

“It’s a multi-unit, multi-storey apartment building,” John Bain, the director of planning at the Eastern District Planning Commission (EDPC) told councillors. “There are provisions that construction has to start within two years and be completed within five.”

Fielding questions on the development, Councillor Gary Mattie asked about the level of accessibility that will be placed on the project, with Bain confirming that in a building of that size there are requirements under the National Building Code.

Councillor Harris McNamara asked how the project will make use of the municipal water system.

“And if it’s going to have 60 more units, that’s going to be a lot of water,” McNamara highlighted. “I would think you would need more infrastructure. We do have a shortage of water, especially in the summertime.”

Bain advised the councillor that the public works department explained there was sufficient infrastructure to support the development and 60 additional units would not put a burden on the existing infrastructure and source water.

Despite the proponents sitting in the gallery during the public hearing, there was no representation to speak for or against the project and Bain’s recommendation to council was to approve the motion, which was passed by a vote of 8-1, the lone nay vote coming from McNamara.

Following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting on March 14, Warden Owen McCarron told reporters when they look at the Mount Cameron development, in terms of housing and housing stock, it has been a game changer.

Highlighting Mount Cameron has been one of the quickest growing areas in the municipality over the past several years, the warden suggested council is excited to see growth.

“It’s attracting a lot of seniors to our community; those folks are coming into our community from other areas across the province and across the country,” he said. “It’s significant to have a developer who sees the value in creating these opportunities.”