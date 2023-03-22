From walk-on to AUS rookie of the year

CHARLOTTETOWN, PEI: Considering the meteoric-like rise from being a walk-on at training camp to Atlantic University Sport (AUS) rookie of the year for women’s hockey, it is not surprising Orianna MacNeil was “over the moon” when she learned of the recognition.

“It was definitely a big surprise,” the Mabou native told The Reporter.

The 18-year-old noted that she had no idea what her UPEI teammate, goaltender Sarah Forsythe, was referring to when she congratulated her in the Panther locker room on the day the conference announced its major award winners.

“I was confused,” MacNeil said, with a laugh.

The freshman season that the Cape Breton West Minor Hockey Association product crafted is certainly no joke; one that included 16 points in 27 games, six goals and 10 assists, which placed her third in the scoring race for AUS defenders. She finished with 90 shots and a +5 rating.

As for the keys to her first-season success, the 5’2” student-athlete pointed to the importance of “having a defined role almost immediately,” which included time patrolling the point on the UPEI power play.

“It gave me a lot of confidence, which made the transition much easier,” she explains.

Noting that she had a “great statistical season,” Panther head coach Sean Fisher said MacNeil brings “much more” to the varsity program.

“Ori brings incredible energy, passion and enthusiasm to the rink every day. She is almost always the first player on the ice at practice and the last to leave. Her love for the game is infectious, and I am excited about the future of having Ori in our program,” he added.

Those seeds of hard work and passion for the sport were planted at an early age.

“Our whole family loves hockey,” MacNeil said, noting that they attended family skates for as long as she can remember.

That attachment to the game, particularly skating, was a constant, even off the ice; roller blading was a key part of her routine growing up.

“I fell in love,” she said, noting she was unsure what attracted her to the beloved sport.

MacNeil added, “I just know that I always loved being on skates.”

While continuing to climb the minor hockey ranks, she began to draw attention from programs further afield, including an Ontario prep school that came knocking when she was in Grade 9. That’s when she started to think about playing the sport at a high level.

In Grade 10, she skated for that central Canadian school that approached her one year earlier, while the next season, while completing Grade 11, included a return to the east coast to play for the Cape Breton Lynx of the Nova Scotia U18 AAA Female Hockey League.

MacNeil wrapped up her high school years on Canada’s smallest province, where she skated for the Charlottetown-based Mount Academy Saints U18 program.

Noting the lack of exposure that she received in her senior campaign, there wasn’t as much interest from varsity coaches as she would have liked; it was late last season when her Mount Academy head coach Kenny MacDougall introduced her to UPEI head coach Sean Fisher.

“We chatted over the summer,” MacNeil remembers of her now Panther mentor.

She ended up attending training camp as a walk-on.

“I knew that I wanted to stay in PEI,” she said.

Although she wasn’t nervous heading into her first UPEI experience, MacNeil admitted that even after making the Panther roster, she “never thought that I would play.”

“I am so grateful to have gotten the opportunity,” she added.

As for making the jump to the university level, MacNeil said the major adjustment for her involved the “speed of the game.”

“Everyone is so much faster than you think,” the Bachelor of Science, with a major in kinesiology, student added.

When it comes to the strengths of her game, MacNeil pointed to her “offensive ability,” including her shooting and passing skills.

Heading into her sophomore campaign, she will spend the offseason focusing on improving her speed and strength, along with her signature shot.

“I am always working on every part of my game,” MacNeil noted.

The Panthers, with only three senior student-athletes, finished fourth in the AUS regular season, posting a 17-9-1-1 record, before being eliminated in a best-of-five semi-final playoff series versus the defending conference champion UNB Reds.

“We have a young team and I can’t wait for next season,” MacNeil said.