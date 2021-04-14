PORT HAWKESBURY: Agencies in Nova Scotia agencies which serve adults with disabilities are coming together to launch WinAbility, a weekly 50/50 raffle.

“This past year has taught us many things about how we operate our daily business and what we can do moving forward. Fundraising has had to look different for many non-profits in the province,” says Diana Poirier, the executive director at the Regional Occupation Centre (ROC), the agency taking the lead on the fundraiser and doing the draw on-site. “We are so excited to announce our new fundraiser, WinAbility, Nova Scotia’s 50/50 raffle supporting services for persons with disabilities.”

According to the ROC, all WinAbility 50/50 draws will be made weekly at the ROC Society, at 3 MacQuarrie Drive Extension in Port Hawkesbury. The draws will be on Thursdays at 2 p.m., ticket sales will close on Thursdays at 12 p.m., and can be purchased at: https://www2.rafflebox.ca/raffle/winability, the ROC said, noting that the draw will take place on Facebook Live where the winner will be drawn randomly. Only one winning ticket will be produced, and the winner will take home half of the grand total and will be contacted by phone or email, the ROC said.

All participating agencies of the WinAbility 50/50 raffle are part of DirectioNS Council, the ROC noted in a press release issued on April 8. DirectioNS Council supports agencies in Nova Scotia in the delivery of services that promote the abilities and inclusion of Persons with Disabilities, according to the release.

“Together you and I can create opportunities for Persons with Disabilities, and you can choose the agency of your choice in the drop-down menu,” says Poirier.

According to the ROC, a percentage of each ticket sold will go directly to the agency chosen, which will help them to further their mission; a raffle structure which is similar to that of the Nova Scotia Firefighters raffle. More information can be found by going to Facebook and searching WinAbility 50/50, the ROC noted.

Participating agencies are: DASC, CAPE Society, Building Futures Employment Society, Horizon Achievement Centre, Haley Street Adult Service Centre Society, ROC Society, Mill Road Social Enterprises, New Leaf Enterprises, Prescott Group, Heatherton Activity Centre, Colchester Community Workshops, GOVRC Workshop Association, Sunset Community, Bridge Adult Service Centre, Corridor Community Options for Adults, New Boundaries, Beehive Adult Service Centre, Carlton Road Industries Association, Conway Workshop Association, Inclusion Clare, Kay Nickerson Adult Service Centre, Shelburne Association Supporting Inclusion (SASI) and Queens Association for Supported Living – Penny Lane Woodworking & Enterprises.

For more information, contact the ROC Society.