STRAIT AREA: An event on Feb. 1 at StFX University will kick off African Heritage Month locally.

The event will be hosted by African Nova Scotian Affairs, the Town of Antigonish, the Municipality of the County of Antigonish, the Strait Regional Centre for Education (SRCE), the Black Educators Association of Nova Scotia, Nova Scotia Gaming Corporation, and StFX University.

According to a media release from the province, this year’s theme, “Seas of Struggle: African Peoples from Shore to Shore,” recognizes the resilience, strength, determination, and impact of people of African descent.

The theme recognizes people of African descent as global architects and designers of civilization, advancement and change, the province noted.

“Our province is proud to recognize the contributions, culture, and history of African Nova Scotians and people of African descent,” Premier Tim Houston said in the release. “Diversity, inclusion and equity are fundamental to our collective growth and prosperity. Learning from our history and making change together today will help us build a better future.”

During the Town of Antigonish’s regular, monthly council meeting on Jan. 16, council proclaimed February as African Heritage Month, and following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher suggested it’s more than just a normal proclamation.

“This has been an initiative that we have been doing for about 10 years now, and we’re working with the Zone 7 African Heritage Cultural Association, as well as StFX and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish,” Boucher said following the meeting. “To encourage people to take time out of their day and entire month to learn about African heritage and the history of Africans in Nova Scotia and the contribution they have made to our province.”

On Jan. 30, it was announced that the Province of Nova Scotia is taking an important step to remove systemic barriers and support community-based housing opportunities in four African Nova Scotian communities.

A new memorandum of understanding with the Preston Area Housing Fund will launch discussions to address inequities and explore opportunities to support long-term housing needs, including work to transfer up to 50 provincially owned housing units in Cherry Brook-Lake Loon, North Preston, East Preston, and Westphal to the non-profit organization.

The government is also providing $3.5 million to support the ongoing repair, maintenance and sustainable operation of the units.

“African Nova Scotian communities have unique needs when it comes to housing. Historically, governments have not always engaged before making important program decisions,” said Municipal Affairs and Housing Minister John Lohr in a media release. “We’re working together to understand historical and existing issues that impact residents and identify options to create more sustainable community-owned housing opportunities now and in the future.”

The department of African Nova Scotian Affairs advised they’re committed to working with African Nova Scotian communities to find community-focused solutions.

“Placing ownership of more housing directly in the hands of community is one more step to address systemic barriers and historic wrongs that have affected African Nova Scotian communities for generations,” Associate Deputy Minister Dwayne Provo said in a release. “This process will create more opportunities to build equity and address housing security in our communities.”

While none of the current support is local, discussions will be initiated in other communities where similar opportunities may exist at a later date.