ANTIGONISH: The RCMP is reaching out to the public for information connected to the vandalism of several mailboxes around Antigonish County.

In a Facebook post, Antigonish County District RCMP said they are investigating the incidents which started on the night of Jan. 26.

At around 10:30 p.m., the RCMP said offers responded to reports of two trucks, one dark coloured and one white, “driving in a dangerous manner and smashing mailboxes.”

According to the RCMP, the vehicles travelled through Merland Road, Afton Road, Bayfield Road, Summerside Road, and Meadow Green Road, before heading into the communities of Heatherton and Loch Katrine.

“The incidents continued through the night and into the early morning hours of Jan, 27,” the RCMP added in the post.