LOUISDALE: This Richmond County community is mourning the loss of a native son.

Long-time National Hockey League goal judge Alfred Samson died at the age of 83 in Lachine, Quebec.

Born in Louisdale on Aug. 8, 1938, his obituary notes that Samson worked at the local Co-op store to support his widowed mother and siblings after losing his father in 1950.

After completing Grade 11 at Stella Maris School in River Bourgeois, Samson moved to Ottawa with his uncle Frank Samson at the age of 16, his obituary states.

Before long, Samson’s skills with numbers led him to become an accountant and negotiator for companies such as Permacon, Archivex, Iron Mountain, and Redirack, according to his obituary.

After joining the Elmsdale Tennis Club in Ottawa, long-time friend Jim Marchand said Samson became president, then taught and coached kids in the sport.

“He did nothing but give. He used to coach a hockey team in Charlton Heights near Ottawa, and even that far back, he was donating his time to the community,” he noted. “He started to give to the community after he left here; he just jumped right into everything. He was the kind of guy that he never went 50 per cent, he went 110 per cent in everything he did.”

Samson began his work with the NHL in 1973, his obituary notes, starting as a delivery man, then he became a goal judge, as well as a penalty time keeper and supervisor of off-ice officials.

Samson’s obituary states that his greatest pleasure was to meet groups of hockey fans and give them tours of the Montreal Forum, then later the Bell Centre. During this time, his obituary states that Samson “rubbed shoulders with the most famous players and officials of the NHL, who always and still referred to him as ‘Monsieur Samson.’”

“He treated hundreds of people to games and he’d send them free tickets, and when they’d get there, he’d take them around the Forum, and he’d introduce them to some of the players,” Marchand recalled. “He was just an amazing man. I guess in a nutshell, he was a giver.”

According to his obituary, Samson loved everything Acadian, which included his involvement with La federation acadienne de Quebec. Noting how he “was present and representing his beloved Acadian culture,” Samson was known to drive 45 minutes to deliver one Acadian flag, or sit with fellow volunteers in kiosks selling Acadian paraphernalia.

Samson attended French and Acadian concerts and sat with amazing performers such as Angele Arsenault, Edith Butler, and Viola Leger who was known as “La Sagouine.”

“He researched his family tree. He went to France and he found the original Samson plaque where the Acadians left Saint-Gatien-des-Bois in the 1600s. And he told me he spent a week trying to find this place,” Marchand recounted. “He did some extensive research on the Samson name; he was very proud of his Acadian heritage.”

On June 11, 2017, Samson was celebrated at the St. Louis Parish Hall in Louisdale with an event that stretched over several hours, including a roast from family and friends, musical performances, comedy sketches, and a catered meal.

During the event, Samson served a 10-minute misconduct in a special penalty box designed by event organizers to allow people to make pledges to worthy charities.

Described as “a great advocate for those who struggle with challenges,” his obituary described how Samson supported the Louisdale Community Homes, the Regional Occupational Centre, and Ronald MacDonald House in Montreal.

Samson’s siblings Mary Rose, Irene, and Paul were part of the ROC Centre in Port Hawkesbury and in a Facebook post, the ROC Society called Samson “our long-time friend,” noting his appreciation of the ROC “was well known.”

“Anytime Alfred would come home, he would always stop and see his siblings, and as time went on, we got to know each other,” recalled ROC Society Executive Director Diana Poirier. “Even after his siblings left the ROC, we never came home, when he didn’t come to see me. He always stopped in to see us. He was a great supporter, and financially he contributed to the ROC.”

The proceeds from Samson’s book Justice of the Crease will go to the ROC Society, Poirier said, noting there are plans to do a book launch in September.

“He was just an all-around great guy,” she stated. “It’s nice and it’s heart-warming that he always kept us near and dear to his heart.”

According to his obituary, a celebration of life for Samson and his brother Paul will be held on Tuesday, July 26 at 11 a.m. at St. Louis Church in Louisdale.