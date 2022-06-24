Community Nicolas Denys Museum cake fundraiser By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - June 24, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp (From the left): Sandra Morrison, Cynthia Campbell, and Michele Stone all prepared cakes for the Father’s Day cake auction, in support of the Nicolas Denys Museum, held at the Farmer’s Pantry in St. Peter’s. Photos by Dana MacPhailGloria MacDonnell made a cake of her own for the Father’s Day cake silent auction but she was most proud of the three-layer chocolate cake with almond icing (pictured) prepared by her granddaughter Ruby MacDonnell. Sue MacKay’s Cherry Chiffon Cake was an attention grabber at the Father’s Day cake auction on Saturday in St. Peter’s in support of the Nicolas Denys Museum. Karen Burke’s contribution to the Father’s Day cake auction featured a toolbox and tools make from fondant. Dorraine Landry’s strawberry shortcake cheesecake led to a fun bidding war between two brothers and ultimately went for $125. Darlene Groom contributed a Chocolate Buttercream cake to the cake auction that raised $1,546 for the Nicolas Denys Museum by day’s end. The Farmer’s Pantry was the host venue for the cake auction that raised over $1,500 for the Nicolas Denys Museum in St. Peter’s.