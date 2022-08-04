Community Annual L’Ardoise Acadian Festival By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Harbour Wars returns to the L’Ardoise area on Aug. 20 and volunteers were out in force to let folks know all about the event that raises funds for the Cape Breton Regional Hospital Foundation’s Tom MacNeil Cancer Patient Care Fund. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardVolunteers kept the younger part of the crowd entertained with games. Foodland St. Peter’s had an under the sea theme for their parade entry on Sunday in L’Ardoise. A number of classic cars and trucks joined the festival parade in L’Ardoise on Sunday. The cotton candy, snow cones and popcorn booth manned by the folks from B&E General Store helped keep festival attendees happy and hydrated on July 31. The parking lot of the Holy Guardian Angels Church in L’Ardoise was the host venue for a number of L’Ardoise Acadian Festival games on July 31.