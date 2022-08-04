Community New crosses blessed at Holy Guardian Angels cemetery By Dana MacPhail-Touesnard - August 4, 2022 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp After the Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery Committee and community volunteers identified 50 wooden crosses in disrepair and 30 unmarked graves in need of a cross at the cemetery, they worked to rectify the situation. Eighty crosses were blessed by Rev. John Yake at the L’Ardoise church before they were moved to the cemetery. Photos by Dana MacPhail-TouesnardMembers of the Holy Guardian Angels Cemetery Committee, community volunteers and family members were invited to help replace and/or add the wooden crosses following the blessing on July 30. Crosses identified for replacement were marked with yellow tags. Pictured are some of the new crosses temporarily leaning in their proper places. Rev. John Yake blessed the crosses in a short ceremony at the Holy Guardian Angels Parish Church in L’Ardoise on Saturday, before they were moved for placement at the cemetery on Highway 247.