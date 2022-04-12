Antigonish Bulldogs host Game 3 Thursday night

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs will be hosting Game 3 of their Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League final series against the East Hants Penguins Thursday night at the Antigonish Arena.

The best-of-five series is tied 1-1.

Two goals in the third period helped the Penguins to a 4-2 win at the Antigonish Arena on April 8. The visitors scored two power play goals and the Bulldogs took eight minor penalties.

Jake MacDonald and Fearghus MacDonald added a goal and an assist, and assists went to Ben MacLellan and Sam Mattie for the Bulldogs.

In Game 2 the next night, Mattie was the overtime hero for the Bulldogs, scoring his second of the game with 3:15 left in the extra frame, on a goal assisted by Sam Grant and Ryan MacLellan to give the visitors a 4-3 win.

Down 2-0 in the second period, Antigonish scored twice then tied the game with 11:12 remaining in the third to force overtime.

For the Bulldogs, Ryan MacLellan had a goal and an assist, and Will Fitzsimmons added the other goal, while Tyler Cross, Luke Baldwin, Fearghus MacDonald, and Connor Doherty added assists.

Game 4 will take place in East Hants on April 15, then the series heads back to Antigonish on April 17 for Game 5.