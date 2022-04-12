Islanders facing must win in return to home ice

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders are down 2-0 in their Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League final series against the Halifax Macs.

On April 9 at the Halifax Forum, the Macs scored three times in the second period en route to a 6-2 win.

Riley Sampson and Landon MacIntosh scored for the visitors, while Cadyn Power, Ray MacKinnon, Jacob Cook, and Leo MacLean had assists.

In Game 2 of the series the next day, the Islanders lost 3-2. After getting behind 2-0, Cape Breton West stormed back with power play goals from Kevin Walker and Leyton Stewart in the second period, only to have Halifax score the game winning goal more than four minutes into the third.

Getting assists were Power, Cook, Tully Grant, and Ryan Digout, while Jack Milner made 33 saves for the Islanders.

Game 3 takes place Friday at 7 p.m. at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood. If necessary, Game 4 is scheduled for Saturday at 2:30 p.m. in Port Hood, and Game 5 is slated to take place Sunday at 5:30 p.m. in Halifax.