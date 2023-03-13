ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish AA Munro Junior Bulldogs will be taking on the Eskasoni Junior Eagles in the Sid Rowe Division final.

The Bulldogs swept the Strait Pirates in their semi-final series with a 4-0 win Friday night at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre.

Colin MacEachern earned the shut-out for Antigonish with 26 saves as Will Fitzsimmons scored his fifth and sixth goals in the series, while Darren Waterman chipped in with two points apiece.

The Bulldogs took Game 1 at home 4-3, despite a late rally from the Pirates who were down 4-0 early in the third period.

Pirate forward Jason Johnson had three assists, Dave Matthews scored twice and Matthew Ellis had two helpers.

For Antigonish, Grant scored twice and was awarded with an assist on another, while Fitzsimmons, Waterman, and Kyler Lohnes each had two points.

In the second game of the series, the Bulldogs doubled the Pirates 6-3.

Fitzsimmons scored twice for the Bulldogs and Grant had a goal and two helpers.

For the Pirates, Matthew Raike had two assists.

The Bulldogs won another one-goal game in the third game of the series with a 3-2 victory as Bradley Armstrong dented the mesh with 2:41 left in the game.