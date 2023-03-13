Man arrested, charged for stabbing in Antigonish

ANTIGONISH: A 22-year-old man was arrested and charged for allegedly stabbing another 22-year-old male early Sunday morning.

At around 3 a.m. on March 12, Antigonish County District RCMP said they responded to a report of a stabbing on College Street.

“The incident occurred outside an establishment on College Street in Antigonish following an altercation that occurred, not long prior, inside the establishment,” Cpl. Guillaume Tremblay wrote The Reporter in an email.

In a press release issued on March 2, the RCMP said the alleged victim was transported to hospital by Emergency Health Service with “serious but non-life-threatening injuries, and has since been released.”

Tremblay noted that the suspect has been charged with aggravated assault and possession of a weapon for a dangerous purpose.

The suspect was released from custody on conditions and is scheduled to appear in Antigonish Provincial Court on May 17, the RCMP said.

The RCMP added that their investigation is continuing and anyone with information on the incident is asked to contact Antigonish RCMP.

“As the investigation continues, further information and evidence is collected,” Tremblay added. “The man may face additional charges should the evidence collected support it.”