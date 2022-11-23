ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Santa Claus is coming to town, and the county this holiday season.

In an interview with The Reporter, the warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish confirmed he has spoken to Santa and after a short hiatus due to the COVID-19 pandemic, Saint Nick will be returning to Antigonish’s Main Street in the spirit of Christmas.

“The Christmas Parade is going to happen this year, first time in three years, so that’s pretty exciting,” Warden Owen McCarron told The Reporter in an interview Nov. 18. “Because it’s always a big attraction.”

Kicking off the festivities on Nov. 25, the town and county will host “Christmas on Main,” as they’re inviting residents to a satellite Evergreen Festival Antigonish Concert featuring Heather Rankin and friends. The Smith Highland Dancers and Theatre Antigonish Carollers will also be performing as part of the festivities.

“They’re going to close down Main Street in the evening,” McCarron said. “That’s going to be a good kick off.”

Highlighting Antigonish town and county’s “Hometown Holiday” festivities, the Santa Claus Parade will leave Fairview Street, head down West Street, to Main Street, and then head up to Antigonish Market Square.

“We think that’s going to create a lot of excitement and (generate) Christmas spirit,” McCarron said.

In partnership with StFX University, the town and county will be offering several free movies throughout the holiday season. The movies will be shown in the Barrick Auditorium in the Brian Mulroney Institute of Government on campus.

The first showing will be of the 2018 remake of Dr. Seuss’ The Grinch at 3 p.m. on Nov. 27. Pre-registration is required for all attendees, with popcorn and drinks will be available for purchase. On Dec. 21, The Santa Claus and Elf are scheduled to play at 3 p.m. and 7 p.m., respectfully.

Slated for Dec. 3 and 4, Santa Claus will hit the streets as he embarks on a tour across the county.

“We’re going to continue our Santa tour that we did out in the county the last two years during COVID,” McCarron said. “It was well received and the feedback we got from residents throughout different areas of the county, that might not get into the parade, is they’d still like to see Santa, so we’re going to do that.”

A holiday skate is also planned at the Antigonish Arena from 4:30 to 5:20 p.m. on Dec. 11.

“We’re encouraging people to get out and support local,” McCarron said. “Get out and enjoy the finer things that Christmas has to offer. It’s exciting for both kids and adults alike.”

Following the town’s regular, monthly council meeting on Nov. 21, Mayor Laurie Boucher advised while parking fees in the Town of Antigonish have historically been waived for the month of December, the town will donate this year’s revenue during the month, to two, local organizations.

Boucher advised the Antigonish Fuel Fund and the Antigonish Food Bank will split the collected parking fees.

“Years past, it was free parking and this was a change last year. This will be the second year for it,” Boucher told reporters. “Council believes they are two really good charities to give to. We know that with the rising cost of fuel, it’s going to be a tough year for the fuel fund and also as well as the food bank. We’re finding the prices on the grocery shelves have risen quite substantially since COVID.”