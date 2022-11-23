PETIT DE GRAT: A retired Canadian Military Officer from Isle Madame is the first female commanding officer of an Atlantic Canadian reserve unit.

Not long after retiring from the Canadian Forces, Rachelle Heudes was officially named the Commanding Officer of the 35 Field Ambulance Unit during a change of command ceremony in St. John’s Newfoundland in September.

Heudes said she brings a wealth of experience and knowledge to the role.

“I’m just a leader like everyone else,” she told The Reporter. “I’m a female, but I’m also a leader and my big thing is it’s great that females are in those roles because it’s not too long ago that we didn’t have those roles. For me, it’s a great opportunity to showcase the leadership that I can bring to the table. I don’t let it bother me that I’m a female, I look at the tasks that I have to do and what difference can I make in the unit.”

The reserve unit is currently made up of retired military members and mostly civilians with health care experience, said Heudes.

“The majority of them are actual people that have never served in the military that are doing it because it’s something they feel passionately about, or it’s something that’s been in their history; their parents have done it, their grandparents have done it. It’s an affiliation and some people want to serve,” she noted. “Because it is a field ambulance, the majority, I would say 99 per cent of the people, are people with health care backgrounds, whether they’re paramedics, nurses, doctors, health care administrators. We’ll have one or two positions that are usually non-medical which is our logistics people.”

Heudes said the unit’s headquarters are in St. John’s, and there’s a detachment in Saint John, New Brunswick.

“There’s been a realignment of the reserve units. The 35 (Ambulance Field Unit) used to be in Sydney, Cape Breton and we had a lot of people there. Then because of the realignment, they moved us to Newfoundland and New Brunswick so Sydney now belongs to 33 Field Ambulance,” she noted. “Now, we’re in a phase of rebuilding. We might have 40 to 50 people currently so my big task will be to start recruiting; putting efforts on how to rebuild and how do we build up.”

As part of her recruitment efforts, Heudes wants to make the unit more diverse. She also wants to take advantage of new rules that no longer require students to graduate before being considered as officers.

“The big thing with recruiting now is we need to look at, ‘how can we go get a diverse population?’” she stated. “The big thing is everybody is recruiting for something and when it comes to the reserve force, we need to look at how can we sell, ‘you’re working full-time but come spend your weekends with us.’ There needs to be an element of something that’s different, something that they can’t have elsewhere. The big thing is certainly, we’re focusing on university students, the general population as well, but I think there’s lots of people that are in schools going for nursing, and doctors, and dentists, things like that we can tie in.”

Dating back to the First World War, the field ambulance was on the front lines transporting wounded soldiers, Heudes noted. She said the unit can provide Role 1, Role 2, and Role 3 health care support.

“Your Role 1 is usually battlefield injuries, to stop the bleeding, getting people stabilized so you can rearward them back. That’s why the ambulances are important; because it’s to take the patients from the site of injury,” she explained. “Role 2 is more, ‘we’re going to stitch them, we’re going to get them sorted out. Do they need to go rearwards, or can they spend 24 hours rehabilitating and go back into the battle?’ Role 3 is a natural field hospital.”

In 1995 Heudes was stationed in the former Yugoslavia, then went to Croatia in 1996, and in 1997 was transferred to Bosnia.

After the earthquake in Haiti in 2010, Heudes helped set up a field hospital.

Years later, Heudes was the commanding officer of the Canadian Air Force field ambulance clinic in Trenton Ontario, and after that she ran the Stadacona ambulance clinic in Halifax, which is the largest military hospital in Canada.

Currently the Director of Human Resources for the Conseil scolaire acadien provincial, Heudes retired earlier this year after 32 years in the regular forces at the rank of Lieutenant Colonel.

“When I was contemplating my next move, because I was being promoted to colonel, you’re taking a lot of responsibilities in the military and I had to make a decision, ‘do I keep going?’” she recalled. “It just happened when I was contemplating what I wanted to do that this job came available. For me it was an opportunity to return home, but to also work in my language and culture. Something I haven’t the opportunity to do very much.”

In addition to parade nights and meetings once or twice a week, which Heudes attends virtually, as commanding officer, she also travels once a month.

“I try to get out once a month. I take a four or five day vacation with a weekend, so I’ll take the Thursday, Friday, Saturday, Sunday,” she noted. “I’ve been to Newfoundland twice already and next month, I’ll be going to New Brunswick. We have full-time staff that do the day-to-day activities. They email me, talk to me every day, on decision making.”

Despite her experience in the regular force, Heudes added out that the reserves are a “different world.”

“These are people who are probably sacrificing a lot more because they all work, they’re all professionals in their day-to-day job, and we’re still asking them to commit and dedicate weekends, which is taking time away from their families,” she added. “It’s a big ask but I think if you’re cognizant of that going in, I think there’s flexibilities we can have and things can be done differently today.”