ANTIGONISH: Following an approval from the Nova Scotia Utility and Review Board (UARB), the Municipality of the County of Antigonish has amalgamated its water utilities.

The UARB’s approval in late November officially allowed the county to merge the Fringe Area Utility and the Lower South River Utility to form the Antigonish County Water Utility.

Antigonish County Chief Administrative Officer Glenn Horne indicated the movement from three-to-two-to-one water utility in Antigonish County was something council has been committed to for the past number of years.

“And the primary reason for that is to use a uniform approach to the administration and billing of water for all of our customers right across the county, no matter where you live or what utility you’re served from,” Horne explained.

The UARB also approved new rates for water services, something the CAO advised will provide uniformity in service fees for the municipality’s approximately 2,000 customers.

“Previously, customers on those former utilities were billed either on a flat rate, or on a tap-count rate, neither gave them control over what they paid on their water utility bill,” Horne said. “What we’re doing now is billing based on consumption.”

This will allow for the first time, he said, water utility customers will have some control over what their water bill is – strictly based on their usage.

The rate change came into effect on Dec. 1, and will be reflected so on customer’s first utility bill of 2021.