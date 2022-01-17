ANTIGONISH COUNTY: The Municipality of the County of Antigonish, along with a group of volunteers, was able to provide residents with an added layer of protection over the holidays.

Following the county’s regular monthly council meeting on Jan. 12, Warden Owen McCarron told reporters that earlier in December, when Omicron was making its presence known, the municipality worked to get tests out into the community after receiving requests from different community groups.

“(Nova Scotia) Public Health was almost overwhelmed so we stepped up to put together test kits and then we started to get them out to different community groups,” McCarron said. “Our councillors, our frontline staff, our staff at the office and public works, just took it upon themselves to get test kits out.”

The warden highlighted it was a tremendous effort as they were able to assemble and distribute 17,000 rapid test kits, which were provided to them by the province.

“Certainly it was helpful, I think based on discussions with a lot of people over the last few weeks,” McCarron said. “It helps give a sense of safety and security to folks in the community to have the rapid tests at home.”

McCarron suggested it took some pressure away from local PCR testing sites, while also giving people a comfort level as they entered into the Christmas season.

“From our staff, to our volunteers, everybody played a role, community members helped out in various communities; just a huge thank you to everyone for making that work,” McCarron said. “I think it really highlights the commitment that folks put behind stuff like this when they are asked, they step up, and it’s no surprise to me we have a great group of volunteers in every corner of our community.”

Despite the fact the municipality and their volunteers assembled 17,000 test kits, he advised it only took them under four days to get everything assembled.

“So that was an incredible effort in that short amount of time to assemble and distribute that number of kits,” McCarron said. “It was fantastic to see that work and knowing our community is willing to step up that quickly.”