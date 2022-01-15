HALIFAX: Nova Scotia Public Works is urging motorists to stay off the roads today, if possible, due to reduced visibility and deteriorating road conditions.

Public works said this will help ensure the safety of the motoring public and enable plow operators to clean up more quickly.

The winter storm has produced whiteout conditions and resulted in downed trees and powerlines on some sections of roadways, the province said, noting it has closed the Canso Causeway to high-sided vehicles.

More information on road conditions is available through 511 for provincial highway conditions and the provincial plow tracker or highway cameras at: https://novascotia.ca/winter, public works said, adding its operations contact centre is open 24/7 and can be reached at 1-844-696-7737 or by email at:dpw-occ@novascotia.ca.