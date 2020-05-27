HALIFAX: A 200 hectare wildfire that was deemed “out of control” by provincial officials has recently decreased in size.

On Monday, the Department of Lands and Forestry (DLAF) said a fire in the Frankville area was about 50 hectares in size. They said multiple ground and air crews responded to the fire along the Old Mulgrave Road, noting that six volunteer fire departments were at the scene.

Despite its size, the DFAF said no structures were at risk.

By the next morning, an incident command centre was established with 17 provincial wildfire crew, a helicopter and 31 volunteer firefighters at the scene. The wildfire was estimated to be about 200 hectares in size and considered “out of control.”

Aside from dryness after a week with no rain, Jim Rudderham, acting manager of Forest Protection Services with the DLAF, said the wind and low humidity created challenges for those trying to contain the wildfire.

“Last evening, it was certainly the weather conditions with the wind, and the low humidity,” Rudderham explained during a press briefing yesterday. “It’s still rough terrain, it’s still hard to fight a fire but we’ve made very good headway and yesterday, it was the weather conditions which caused all the grief to all them.”

As the day went on, crews were able to get the size of the wildfire down to 148 hectares and about 50 per cent was of the blaze was contained.

Later that afternoon, with 22 DLAF personnel on scene, provincial officials confirmed the fire was 70 per cent contained, with no increase in size, but was still classified as “out of control” with hot spots will appearing.

By last night, the fire was 75 per cent contained, and this morning after some rain and higher humidity, the helicopter was released from the scene, as 20 DLAF personnel and 12 volunteer firefighters continue to battle the blaze.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.