ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish Heritage Museum said it is launching a new summer exhibition in honour of the Queen’s Platinum Jubilee.

Entitled “Happy and Glorious (and Quirky): The Material Culture of Monarchy in Canada,” it brings together dozens of items from a variety of different collections in eastern Nova Scotia which highlight how pervasive the monarchy is in Canadian culture, according to the museum.

“Whether you’re a card-carrying monarchist or not, it’s hard to deny that the monarchy has always been a prominent feature in Canada’s identity,” says Barry MacKenzie, a royal historian and curator of the museum. “From the coins in our pockets and the stamps on our letters, to the old family scrapbooks in our attics and teacups in our cupboards, images of the Queen and her family are everywhere.”

The museum said the purpose of the exhibition is to articulate through the use of a huge variety of different types of artifacts how the monarchy has long been a part of daily life in Canada, however unconsciously. Sections of the exhibitions highlight the monarchy through photographs, coins, portraits, decorations, tins, souvenirs, and one entitled “From the Sublime to the Ridiculous,” the museum said in a press release issued June 1.

“It’s not all about teacups,” MacKenzie says. “Some of the most interesting pieces of royal material culture are the unusual ones. For example, have you ever seen a jelly mold of the Queen’s head? Or listened to a vinyl recording of Princess Anne’s first wedding? Or showered with Buckingham Palace-approved soap-on-a-rope? Do you have a royal portrait on your wall made out of ox blood and wood chips, or beeswax? We’ve got it all.”

The Heritage Museum said it will be opening their new exhibition in regal style, with an official launch at 1 p.m. on June 11. They said the event will include music, afternoon tea, and a tree planting (a nod to the Queen’s Green Canopy project launched in the United Kingdom and around the world in celebration of the Jubilee). The exhibition and launch are supported by a generous grant from the Department of Canadian Heritage, they noted.

For more information, contact the Antigonish Heritage Museum at (902) 863-6160 or via email: antheritage@parl.ns.ca.