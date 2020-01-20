Antigonish student a finalist for national award

TORONTO, ONTARIO: The Loran Scholars Foundation is delighted to share that Marcel Desmond from Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School in Antigonish will be participating in national selections in Toronto on January 31 and February 1.

He has a chance to earn a Loran Award valued up to $100,000 over four years for undergraduate studies in Canada. Desmond is among the top 88 of 5,194 candidates from across Canada, based on evidence of character, commitment to service in the community, and leadership potential.

After national selections, the Loran Scholars Foundation will grant up to 36 Loran Awards. The Loran Award includes annual stipends, tuition waivers from a partner university, mentorship, summer internship funding as well as annual retreats and forums. If not selected as a Loran Scholar, he is eligible to receive a $5,000 finalist award.

Loran, short for Long-Range Aid to Navigation, is a system that uses three points (character, service and leadership) to determine one’s course for a long journey. The name emphasizes the lifelong impact and values of being a Loran Scholar.

In fall 2019, 5,194 applications were received for the Loran Award. Volunteers assessed and interviewed more than 500 students across the country in order to identify the 88 graduating high school and Cegep students invited to attend national selections.

A rigorous selection process is designed to seek out evidence of character – integrity, determination, resilience, kindness, and personal autonomy – in young Canadians who are committed to serving others and who show sparks of leadership potential. These 88 finalists come from all walks of life and corners of Canada.

Since 1988, the Loran Scholars Foundation has provided $50 million in undergraduate awards to promising young Canadians on the basis of character, service, and leadership. The Loran Award is valued at $100,000 over four years, including a $10,000 annual stipend, tuition waivers from any one of 25 partner universities, mentorship, funding for summer internships, annual retreats, and a weeklong orientation expedition in Algonquin Park. Finalists not selected as Loran Scholars are eligible to receive a $5,000 finalist award tenable at any Canadian public university.

For more information about the award, go to: www.loranscholar.ca.