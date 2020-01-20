Child, family poverty rates a concern for Cape Breton-Canso MP, Nova Scotia NDP

OTTAWA: The release of child poverty rates in Nova Scotia by the Canadian Centre for Policy Alternatives (CCPA) garnered a lot of reaction.

Last week, the CCPA released its 2019 Report Card on Child and Family Poverty in Nova Scotia. According to the report, Richmond County has a rate of 26.4 per cent, Inverness is at 26 per cent, Guysborough’s rate stands at 23.1 per cent, and Antigonish has one of the lowest rates in the province at 20.2 per cent.

Federally, the rate in Cape Breton-Canso stands at 26.9 per cent, and in Central Nova, the rate is 24.1 per cent.

“I am very troubled by the 2019 numbers on child poverty in both Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia,” Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway said.

Despite the work done nationally that has helped decrease child and family poverty rates, Kelloway acknowledged there is more work to do locally.

“It is clear that nationally we are seeing an impact on poverty with the help of federal initiatives implemented by our government but, with unique socio-economic conditions in Cape Breton and northeastern Nova Scotia, that is very much not the case,” the new MP noted. “We need to find creative solutions that will have an impact on our local numbers.”

Also of concern to Kelloway are poverty rates among seniors and First Nations communities, and he is promising to work on the problem.

“There is no one, short-term, fix-all solution to eradicate poverty, and that is why I will be seeking out meetings with both local stakeholders and advocacy groups based out of Ottawa to brainstorm how we can lessen not only child poverty rates, but also poverty rates of seniors and First Nations communities,” Kelloway said. “I would like to hear diverse opinions on how we can help those who need it most. I intend to keep this topic top of mind at home and in Ottawa, and I will make it a priority discussion to have with my Nova Scotia caucus and Atlantic caucus colleagues.”

NDP Leader Gary Burrill went further, asserting that the provincial government needs to treat child and family poverty with more urgency.

“Today’s report shows that Nova Scotia is not close to doing enough to ensure children in our province have what they need,” Burrill stated. “The highest rates of child and family poverty are in Cape Breton where 35 per cent of all children live in poverty. Additionally, our province is the only province in the country where child poverty is getting worse instead of better.”

The NDP pointed out that because food, housing, and child care costs are increasing, and more families are unable to make ends meet, the problem will only worsen without substantial solutions.

The NDP has suggested a number of ideas that would help address child and family poverty, including increasing assistance rates, implementing a $15 minimum wage, and re-establishing rent control.

