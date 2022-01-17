ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Despite the Omicron variant spreading across the province, the warden of the Municipality of the County of Antigonish suggested, for at least now, they remain on schedule to get information out to the public on the proposed consolidation.

Following the municipality’s regular monthly council meeting, which was held virtually on Jan 12, Owen McCarron told reporters earlier that morning their steering committee for the proposed consolidation with the Town of Antigonish had met.

“We’re continuing to work on the plan,” McCarron said. “And so our intention prior to Omicron coming into the province, our timeline getting out to the community, was mid-to-late March, and we don’t see that changing significantly.”

The warden explained they have to be mindful of Nova Scotia Public Health rules and regulations and they’ll see where that leaves them as they get closer to mid-March.

“But our intention is to get out to the community by the end of March, unless there’s a (directive) from public health that tells us we can’t do that,” McCarron said. “We’ll work within the confines of the guidelines that are put out by public health, but that’s our intention at this point, to make our way out to the community by late March.”

As both municipal units would like to reach a decision on the proposed consolidation before the next municipal election in 2024, he said that certainly remains the goal.

“We look to other areas that have gone through this process, some have done it in as short of a time as 18-monhts, we want to make sure we get out to the community, have meaningful discussions with the community and not get ahead of the community on any aspect of this,” McCarron said. “So we’re going to take the time that’s required to get to a decision point, and we feel we certainly have lots of time if the decision to go ahead is that.”