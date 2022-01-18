Warden reminds property owners to triple-check assessment notices

ANTIGONISH COUNTY: Assessment notices should soon be in people’s mailboxes, if not already.

The warden for the Municipality of the County of Antigonish advised residents as their assessment notices come in from Property Valuation Services Corporation (PVSC), they should take the time to review them.

“It’s important for people to take their notices, and have a look to make sure there’s been no changes, from their notice the previous year,” Owen McCarron told reporters following the municipality’s virtual monthly council meeting on Jan. 11. “And if they notice a significant change, or something that looks different, there’s an appeal period, up until Feb. 10.”

The warden encourages people, as he has in the past, to make sure they take a good close look, to understand and comprehend what they’re looking at, and if they’re unsure what the notice is indicating, contact municipal staff and they’ll get the information back to them.

“But it’s important they take a good look at their notice of assessment, because after the deadline, the municipality doesn’t have any way to change that,” McCarron said. “So if there is something not correct, the residents have to live with that for the year.”

While he suggested there’s no significant changes on the municipality’s end in the way assessments were calculated, he highlighted how sometimes people may sell a piece of property and then the remaining piece of land might get changed.

“So an example of that, it could go from Forest Resource just to Resource, and that could constitute a significant change in their tax bill,” McCarron said. “Some changes might happen because the use has changed on a piece of property, and that’s fine too, but sometimes there are changes that happen for reasons that are unknown to us.”

Just so there is no confusion when someone goes to pay their bill, the warden doubled down on the importance in making sure residents take a good look at their notices, comparing them to the previous year.

Last week, PVSC said it in a press release that it mailed over 638,500 Property Assessment Notices.

Property owners can find more detailed assessment information by logging into their “My Property Report” using the Assessment Account Number (AAN) and PIN on their 2022 Property Assessment Notice, PVSC stated, noting that assessors are available to discuss assessments and answer questions by phone (1-800-380-7775) or email (inquiry@pvsc.ca) Monday to Friday from 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.

Appeals must be received by no later than midnight on Feb. 10, and can be submitted by mail, fax, email or in a secure drop box outside our offices in Dartmouth, Truro, and Sydney, PVSC added.