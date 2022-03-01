ANTIGONISH: The mayor of the Town of Antigonish says local organizations are taking advantage of the community grant program.

During the town’s regular monthly council meeting on Feb. 22, senior staff heard three community presentations including a Town and County Kayaking Program with the Antigonish Boat Club (ABC), a local fundraising campaign with the Coady International Institute, along with an update on the Pioneer Cemetery upgrades.

Following the meeting, Mayor Laurie Boucher told The Reporter the area has the advantage of being so close to the water and there are a lot of people who kayak locally, and she believes the project would enhance the community.

“I do think it will be a great asset to getting people moving and to be able to take advantage of the water,” Boucher said. “There’s been a big change in the way people use their leisure time, because of COVID-19, more people are getting out and getting more active, and this would be another way that people could do that.”

But ultimately, the mayor advised they will have to wait and see, as the town prepares their budget for the upcoming fiscal year.

Stephen Feist, a representative with ABC, told council that many groups within the community do not have access to kayaking for a variety of reasons and they “want to remove barriers for participation and create access along the Antigonish Harbour.”

In ABC’s proposed budget, they have earmarked $32,000 for kayaks and supporting equipment, which comes with a $7,000 request from both the Town of Antigonish and the Municipality of the County of Antigonish.

“These funds will go towards the purchase of kayaks and supporting gear,” Feist told council.

In addition, ABC has already secured $15,000 in funding through Canadian Tire’s Start Up Program.

“So they’re asking for, they didn’t say how many boats, but they’re asking for some kayaks that can be used by families, children, they’re wanting to do programs with the Indigenous community, high schoolers, people who are taking outdoor education,” Boucher said. “One of their main focuses is on diversity.”

The Coady International Institute’s ask was a part of a larger fundraising goal where they hope to offer $200,000 in funding per year, their particular request to council was for a commitment of $5,000 a year for five years.

“They know that not everybody has the means, be fortunate enough, or privileged enough to be able to attend the Coady and what they’re offering,” Boucher said. “The fact that the Coady reaches an International audience, and when the Coady students are here, they often create solid bonds with people within our community.”

The Pioneer Cemetery Heritage Restoration Project has total estimated costs of $260,000, however a representative indicated they aren’t precisely sure on their exact funding request as of yet, as they’re still in the process of filing a funding request with the town.

Boucher indicated these organizations are applying for funding through the community grant program, which is kind of “over and above” their regular municipal responsibilities.

“We take three per cent of our total taxes; it’s a determined amount by the percentage of taxes,” the mayor said. “Community groups apply for the funding, and do all different kinds of projects; there’s people who use it to help others and some people use it towards a start-up.”

She explained not all organizations who apply for the grants are granted the money they request, some get less, some get what they request, while others aren’t awarded any money.

“And that’s depending on the programs, how they help their community, how they enrich the community,” Boucher said. “We’re looking for projects that can eventually sustain themselves on their own, not just with money from the town.”

The town also received an additional funding request, coming by the way of correspondence, from Nova Scotia Summer Fest Founder and Executive Director Ray Mattie.

Nova Scotia Summer Fest has asked the town to consider a $2,500 contribution towards a three-part TV mini-series titled Songs & Stories, which has a licensing agreement with Bell Media.