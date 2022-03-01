ANTIGONISH: Before Peter “Doc” Ryan’s illustrious coaching career that has now spanned over 40 years, the Aruban-born baller was shattering glass ceilings in the 1970s, as he became one of the first Black players on Canada’s Men’s National Basketball Team.

For the past 15 years, Ryan has been an assistant coach with the StFX men’s basketball team, many of those years beside legendary basketball coach Steve Konchalski, who retired from the university last year.

Alongside Konchalski, Ryan spent 12 years as an assistant coach with the Canadian Men’s National Program.

Prior to finding success with the all-time winningest coach in Canadian Interuniversity Sport (CIS) history, Ryan was at the helm for 17 years with the StFX X-Women’s team, eight years with the Dalhousie men’s team, and in 1999-2000 was awarded AUS Coach of the Year after an 18-2 record with StFX.

“My earliest memory of basketball would be either five or six on the playgrounds,” Ryan told The Reporter. “I started playing when I was seven-or-eight-years-old. But even though I was a much better football player, I developed a real passion for basketball. I just kept playing and I got better.”

As a standout playmaker, he was a second team All-Canadian in 1976-77 with Université du Québec à Trois-Rivières (UQTR), an AUS First Team All-Star in 1977-78, and AUS Second Team All-Star in 1978-79 with StFX.

While in high school Ryan, who was a multiple-sport athlete, spent time going between his aunt’s in New York and his parent’s in Montreal. Growing up, he would spend his summers in the Bedford-Stuyvesant projects in Brooklyn.

“There were a lot of hustlers and pimps in the neighbourhood. Basketball kept me out of gangs and stuff and off the street,” he said. “As I got older, the guys in the neighbourhood kind of protected me because they knew basketball was an avenue to get me out.”

Speaking on the differences on basketball north and south of the border, Ryan explained in New York there was better competition, and it was a more intense game as there was a park on every corner, In Montreal, he would have to travel a distance just to find a park.

As for the most instrumental factor in his life with regards to playing basketball, it was his cousin Austin Finnigan, better known as “Clem the Gem,” who he lived with at his aunt’s house and balled every day they could in their summers together.

“There were specific locations we would go, we used to play at The Green Avenue, Fort Green and the Canarsie Projects. We would go park to park,” Ryan said. “We played at the Rucker Tournament and played at a major playground called ‘The Hole’ in Brooklyn which is famous. I got a chance to play with and against a lot of pros early in my career which is what really helped my development.”

The duo used to go burrow to burrow hooping at every court they could get on, and noted the style of play would change based on what burrow they would be in.

“The motto in Bed-Sty was ‘Do or Die,’ we would go into Brownsville and play, the motto in Brownsville was ‘Never ran, never will,’ we’d go up to the Bronx, they called it the ‘Boogey down Bronx,’ Ryan said. “The rule of thumb was, if you wanted a shooter, like Konchalski, you go to Queens; if you wanted a guy with nice handles, you go to Brooklyn, you want a rebounder, you go to the Bronx.”

Back in Montreal, Ryan was presented with an opportunity to try out for the Quebec Provincial team in 1970 and won a Gold Medal at the Canada Games.

From there, Ryan was offered a tryout with the National Team, which was held in B.C., but he didn’t make the roster, which surprised some people in attendance at the tryout including, Canadian Men’s Basketball coach Ken Shields.

“I was 16-years-old at the time and the only Black player at the camp, and even though most of the guys were all older, I was good enough to make that team,” Ryan said. “I really felt I should have made that team. Without a doubt, the first time I went out there, it was a race thing.”

Years later, after doing a little research of his own, he discovered Barry Howson, who was the very first Black person to crack the national program’s roster.

“I got a chance to talk to Barry and he shared similar experiences with me with the same coach that cut me when I went out, the same situation happened to him, and this guy made the Olympic team in ’64,” Ryan said. “So there’s no doubt in my mind that he played his guys. During practice Barry was kicking their starting guys’ behind, but when they got into competition, he never played and sat on the bench the whole time, and the coaches guys all got to play, of course I didn’t even get that far.”

Following the tryout camp, Ryan left Canada altogether and found himself securing a scholarship to Knoxville College in Tennessee, and while only being at the school for one year, it was at Knoxville where his nickname “Doc” was established.

“There was a kid in the park, and he was considered the best player in the area, and we hooked up. His name was Doctor P,” Ryan said. “I played him and after I beat him, the guys started calling me Doctor P. It started out as Doctor P from Tennessee. My boys just shortened it to Doc.”

After he left Knoxville, Ryan attended Florida A&M, where he graduated in 1976, and once again wanted a tryout for the National team, but by the time he returned to Montreal, head coach Jack Donahue advised him it was too late to join as the team was already preparing for the 1976 Olympics.

Having said that, Ryan and some of his friends were asked to put together a scrimmage team to play against some of the other countries like Cuba and Puerto Rico who were in Montreal for the Olympics, and they held their own as a squad.

Right after the Olympics Games in 1976, Ryan ended up attending UQTR on a partial scholarship, scoring an average of 30.6 points a game and 19 rebounds, leading the nation in scoring.

“I put up some numbers man,” Ryan said.

In a recent phone call with his cousin from New York, who told him he was at the country club with Julius Erving having a conversation about basketball, when Dr. J sprung the question “who was that guy back in the day from Quebec who was putting up video game numbers?”

Ryan indicated it was almost surreal to hear one of the NBA’s legends remember something about him from him playing basketball as a kid, where he was averaging a double-double every game.

“You have to remember I played against a lot of legendary players in New York in the parks. Like I enjoy playing against the toughest players in the world, I guarded the best players in the world every night that we played,” he said. “When I was at X, I would guard the All-Canadians on the other teams, when we played National teams, I would guard the top scorers in the world. It was a real thrill.”

After putting up those “video game numbers” at UQTR, Ryan was named an All-Canadian and subsequently made the national team that following summer, and he noted it was an interesting story on how he arrived at camp.

He had travelled to Halifax to pick up his All-Canadian Award and it just so happened that Jack Donahue and himself ended up flying back on the same plane, where an iconic conversation happened between the two.

Donahue told Ryan during their flight “I would be be interested in having you try out for the national team,” and at that point in time, not blowing any smoke, Ryan knew how good he was and responded by saying he’d be honoured to play for his team.

However, Donahue wasn’t just going to hand over a roster spot, and wanted him to try out, in which he doubled-down in telling the national team’s head coach that’d he’d be honoured to play on it.

“Then he says, ‘Doc, the operable words here are try out,’” Ryan said. “I said, ‘coach I am not trying out. I am going to make that team.’ And needless to say, I made the team and started for the next four years.”

For four years, he guarded the best scorers in the world every night they played, including the likes of Oscar Schmidt from Brazil, Sergei Belov from Russia, Pierluigi Marzorati from Italy, and Ruben Rodriguez from Puerto Rico.

Playing for Team Canada was a great experience, as Ryan explained the team went through hell and high water in a lot of different counties allowing him to really bond together with his teammates like Leo Rautins, Jim Zoet, Martin Riley and Romel Raffin.

“I never really thought about it, to be perfectly honest with you, until it was probably brought up, much much later,” Ryan said of being one of the first Black players to make the Canadian National team. “I ended up balling out.”

Ryan suggested the reason why there were able to be so cohesive and as good as they were was because of their head coach, who had a way of really bringing people together, and after he started to play for him, it became one of the highlights of his career.

“Guys would run through a wall for him,” Ryan said. “He brought out the best in us.”

After the team found out they wouldn’t be participating in the Moscow Olympics in 1980, and being almost demoralized because they felt they had a good shot at winning a medal, the team kind of disbanded, and Ryan retied the following year.

“At least I tried to. I was coaching at Dalhousie at that time. Jack was building a new group and he brought me in at Christmas to help coach the team,” he said. “We played the first game of the Cuba Challenge in Windsor and we lost. The next game Jack asked me to suit up. I started in the back court, and we won the next two games.”

Upon returning to Dalhousie to coach, Ryan made history becoming the first Black head coach in the Canadian Intercollegiate Athletic Union (CIAU).

After he left Dalhousie, he accepted an offer from Father George Keough, who asked him to stay at StFX for two years to see if he’d like it and could move on if he didn’t.

“The rest is history,” Ryan said. “For the past 15 years, I’ve been teaching at Frank H. MacDonald Middle School and assistant coaching with the men’s team at StFX.”

Leo MacPherson, StFX’s athletic director, advised Ryan is a one of a kind with a larger than life personality.

“I’ve been fortunate enough to know him as a player and later as some who coached many university student-athletes and national team players. Along the way, he has become a fixture on the Canadian basketball scene for almost half a century,” MacPherson told The Reporter. “I consider myself fortunate to count him as a friend and thoroughly enjoy our interactions and the many “Doc-isms” he sprinkles into our conversations. I’m so pleased to see him recognized by Canada Basketball and profiled during African Heritage Month.”

For Ryan, basketball has meant pretty much everything to him, as he explained he’s met his wife through basketball, he’s got to travel the world numerous times and basketball has opened so many doors for him, the most important one being getting him in and through college.

“What many people don’t realize if that I have five degrees right now. And now, thanks to basketball, I am doing what I love and that’s teaching,” he added. “To me the bottom line is to get educated, basketball can only take you so far, so you better have that degree in your back pocket; because you have a limited window for your time to play, and after that it’s over.”