Arichat’s hotels of the past

In what we might call the old days, Arichat boasted a number of hotels. As a centre of commerce there was a constant flow of agents and businessmen.

An aptly named early hotel was the Commercial House run by the Cutlers and currently a designated Heritage Home. This dwelling was first owned and occupied by Mr. and Mrs. Edmund Power Flynn (born in 1828). The Flynn house was built on what was then Arichat’s main street in 1860 and is one of the very few pre-1914 buildings of architectural merit left in Arichat.

Succeeding the Flynns, the house was occupied by Dr. l’Esperance of Quebec, followed by J.A. Gillies, K.C., Barrister and Solicitor and federal representative for Richmond back in 1911. In that same year it was he who sold the property to Mr. Phillip J. Fiott, a Jerseyman in the employ of the Robin, Jones, and Whitman firm in the 1920s. He, in turn, sold the property to D’Auvergne (1865-1932) and Elizabeth (Crichton) Cutler (1869-1958, who was married in 1848). There were three children: Hilda (1902-1993), Ralph (1899-1972), and Laura (1903-1972).

The home was bought by Ed and Betty Robichaud in 1973 and declared a heritage property in 1989.

D’Auvergne Cutler first operated a livery stable there and then turned the house into an inn, naming it the Commercial House. The Cutler family, for most of the 20th century, used the house as a residence, hotel and telephone exchange. The livery stable was discontinued in the early 1930s; however the hotel remained in operation until the late 1950s.

From the house, D’Auvergne’s wife Elizabeth and then their daughter Laura operated the town’s telephone exchange beginning in 1911. The exchange remained in operation until 1971 when a dial system was introduced in Arichat.

One of the earliest hotels was the Globe. In its reincarnation this building became the G.J. LeBlanc family home at the bottom of what is today called Godfrey’s Lane. Previously, this lane was known as the Globe Hotel Lane. Marshall Bourinot referred to this hotel and lane as the Dome.

Another hotel from this period was the Sea View operated by Ann Bosdet. This former hotel continued to survive as the home of by Paul C. Doyle.

The Silver Oaks Hotel was located next to the first municipal building built in 1911. The original owner, Remi Benoit, planted silver oak trees on the property that had come from the Boston Commons and were transported by Cpt. MacLeod of Cleveland, Richmond County in the mid-1800s. This species flourished in Arichat although many were uprooted by the gale of 1926.

The hotel passed into the hands of Louis LeVesconte and thence Cpt. Leonard Crowell and his wife Eileen LeNoir. They were the last hotel proprietors as it was then converted into a family dwelling by Albert Thurgood shortly after World War 1. The family of Warren Mauger was the last to live there.

The last of the old hotels was the American House owned and operated by Mary and Thomas Babin. It was located across the street from the Emile Benoit family home and later purchased by Warren Jones who added a restaurant on the west side. This entire structure burned to the ground and took with it the home of Bart LeBlanc in the early 1960s.

A few years later the Marbro Hotel was also claimed by fire. This building had belonged to the Malzards and converted into a hotel by brothers Ernest and Ty Marchand in 1964.