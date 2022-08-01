POTLOTEK: On July 20, Waltes registration opened up in Potlotek. In front of the main stage at the Mi’kmaw Summer Games, teams from across Nova Scotia registered until noon. As players gathered within their divisions, teams readied their sacred bowls, some which are over 100 years old, placed blankets on the tables they were competing at and prepared for a game which can end in 10 minutes or take up to 10 hours.

A knockout tournament, winners were decided by the best two out of three. For elders over the age of 54, it enabled the younger generations to watch and learn some tips before they themselves started.

Pam Paul who played in the Masters division, ages 34-54, won her first round but lost out in the second round. Paul says Waltes has been in her family for a long time and she grew up playing it with her grandmother. She says what makes Waltes so appealing at the summer games, is playing it around so many other people.

“We all get really excited when there’s a tournament going on. All the different communities playing at the same time is exciting, usually you play it at home with family or friends. So, getting together and playing it with so many people makes it special.”

The game is played with two players sitting opposingly at a table with a blanket on top. A round bowl is placed on the blanket with 5 discs, flat and decorative on one side and round and plain on the other. Players raise the bowl and knock it down onto the table, flipping the discs and gathering points depending on how they land.

Sugar Poulette was the lead coordinator for the Waltes event, she says it’s all in the wrist and also a bit of luck. Part of her role was ensuring the younger participants knew how to play and that everyone was included. Sometimes just allowing newcomers to watch and learn this year so they can partake next year.

“I learned from my mother, my grandmother, whenever people were around playing I’d be there watching them and then I knew how to play. It’s something passed down.”

She says she sometimes goes to schools to show classes the proper way to play this ancient game and is willing to teach anyone who is interested to learn to play.

“It’s very important, especially to the young people. It’s been in our culture for thousands of years. I want them to be proud of who they are and where they’re from. So, when I go around I want to teach them the way to do it.”