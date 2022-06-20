HALIFAX: Tom Ryan says there was rarely “a lot going on,” when he was growing up in Inverness; the former coal-mining village along Route 19 on the west coast of Cape Breton Island.

He remembers, with a laugh, “There were only two TV channels – ATV and CBC.”

“I loved books – I was such a big reader,” he notes.

And, as a child, Ryan embraced “telling stories.”

Jump ahead a few years, while studying for an English degree at Mount Allison University in Sackville, N.B., he took a creative writing course.

“I think that was the spark,” Ryan offers of putting his focus on writing; he started penning short stories.

After university – he says, like so many graduates – he dabbled in several careers, while writing “became more of a hobby.”

In 2010, while living in Halifax, Ryan’s husband – Andrew, who serves in the Royal Canadian Navy – was transferred to the west coast, so the couple had to make a “military move.”

With the transition, he thought – now in his early 30s – it was the “right place, right time” to write a novel, something that he wanted to do for years.

While settling in Victoria, B.C., having few friends and getting comfortable in a new city, Ryan decided to take a writing course; the only one with openings focused on publishing for young adults.

“She really liked my stuff,” he remembers of Sarah Harvey, an editor for Orca Books, who gave him his shot at seeing his name on a book jacket.

Since 2012, Ryan has published several books for young readers of all ages, with many garnering award nominations and wins, including Junior Library Guild selections: Totally Unrelated and Big Time.

In 2017, coinciding with the celebration of Canada’s 150th birthday, Way to Go – his coming-of-age novel, one that chronicles the life of a teenager growing up in Inverness – was honoured as ‘one of the most significant books in Nova Scotia’s history.’

Two years later, in 2019, Keep This to Yourself – a thriller that follows five teens, including a gay lead, as they try to catch a killer that is terrorizing their small town – earned a spot on the prestigious Globe & Mail’s ‘Globe 100: Books that shaped 2019’.

That same year – while at a book signing in Washington – Ryan’s novel caught the attention of Cheryl Bayer, a California-based producer, who – after devouring it in one night – found the Inverness native on the following morning and made him an offer. She thought Keep This to Yourself would make a great television series.

“It was a matter of being in the right place at the right time,” he offers of eventually securing an offer, while crediting Bayer for her tireless effort.

In mid-May, it was announced that Telemundo’s Latin-centric division Tplus – a Spanish language network under the NBC Peacock steaming service umbrella – purchased the rights to his novel. WV Entertainment – a production company owned by actor Wilmer Valderrama – is leading the initiative.

“It has been an amazing experience,” Ryan says of helping to bring Keep This to Yourself to television, describing the process as a “dream creatively.”

Under the mentorship of Bayer, he has been heavily involved in the production process, including as one of the head writers, a co-creator and executive producer for the show.

Ryan explains that he has learned so much about the television process, including writing scripts for the small screen.

“Everyone is so talented,” he offers of the writing room that brings stories to “life on the screen.”

Ryan credits them for helping to “fill out” his characters, including developing their back stories and deepen their complexity.

“It’s subject to change, of course,” he says of the timeline, noting that shooting for the series is scheduled to begin in September with a tentative debut of the television adaptation set for early 2023.

Ryan notes that there is the possibility that another of his novels – I Hope You Are Listening – will also be made into a television series.

Believing he has an “aptitude” for the genre, Ryan hopes to continue working in television and film.

“It is something that I definitely want to pursue further.”

But, of course, that doesn’t mean he is abandoning writing novels.

“It is almost done,” Ryan notes of his first adult mystery.

He adds, “I will be sending it off to my agent soon, and we will try to find a home [for it],” when it comes to a publisher.

When it comes to his writing process, Ryan says, “I am always formulating ideas.”

He quips that he has things written down “all over the house.”

After “committing to an idea,” he starts working on plot lines, character development and stories, creating what he calls a “road map,” one that he follows as he sits down to “put words on paper.”

Describing himself as “pretty disciplined,” Ryan explains he usually spends three to six months on a first draft, which includes committing to reaching at least 2,000 words, five days a week.

“It works for me,” he says, noting that he once read that one of his heroes – Stephen King – makes a similar word-count commitment over a six-day-per-week period.

Reflecting on his goal – establishing a “stable career writing books” – Ryan offers, “I am on my way.”

When asked how growing up in Inverness has influenced his craft, he says, “There is no better place for an artist or creative person than Cape Breton.”

Because “they are everywhere,” Ryan adds, it made his dream of a career as a writer “seemed achievable.”

“There is no shortage of inspiration – that’s for sure.”

He describes his childhood in Inverness as a “gift.”

There were so many “rich and compelling” stories, noting the interconnectedness found in a small, tight-knit community.

“It was really fantastic,” Ryan says, noting that it provided him with a “leg up,” when it comes to developing his writing skills.

He adds that he has been “constantly inspired” by his home community.

Even if there were only two TV channels.

