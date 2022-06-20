ANTIGONISH: Carey Clannon – like his Eastern Highlands teammates – is counting down the days until the opening of the 2022 Special Olympics Nova Scotia (SONS) Summer Games, which are scheduled for July 15 to 17 in Antigonish.

“I can’t wait,” the Arichat native says.

Like so many events over the past couple of years, the annual showcase for athletes from across the province was shelved in 2020 and 2021 due to health guidelines implemented to combat the COVID-19 global pandemic.

Describing Clannon – who works at the ROC Centre in Port Hawkesbury – as a veteran of the Special Olympics movement, would be an understatement; now 49, he notes that he started when he was five years old.

“It has been a lot of fun,” he says.

With a background in soccer and bowling, Clannon now focuses on athletics, including the 100, 200 and 400-metre disciplines; not to mention the standing long jump and shot put.

After a lengthy layoff due to the pandemic, he and his teammates have resumed weekly in-person training sessions, with Clannon and his mother faithfully making the drive to Antigonish from Isle Madame.

Clannon will be one of more than 900 athletes, coaches, mission staff and volunteers expected to participate in the upcoming games.

“Everyone is getting really excited,” Matt Quinn, SONS director of sport and programs, says of the level of anticipation.

That excitement is heightened more than usual, considering the annual summertime provincial competition has not taken place since 2019.

“It has been a long wait,” Quinn says, noting that most local programs had few – if any – training sessions during that more than two-year span since the global pandemic gripped the province.

The arrival of COVID-19 in this part of the world came just a couple of weeks after a contingent of Bluenose athletes travelled to Thunder Bay, Ontario, for the Special Olympics Canada Winter Games in 2020.

The last SONS Summer Games were staged on the Acadia University campus in Wolfville in 2019, while StFX – and Antigonish town and county – hosted the Special Olympics Canada Summer Games in 2018.

The StFX campus, once again, will serve as the main venue for the Games, where most athletes will not only compete, but also have their meals and spend two nights in student residences.

“They are an amazing partner,” Quinn says of the Antigonish university, describing it as “first class and organized.”

Campus facilities – such as the StFX track – will host athletics, basketball, bocce, swimming, rhythmic gymnastics and soccer, while golf will be played at the Antigonish Golf and Country Club and softball at Dr. John Hugh Gillis Regional High School.

“Always welcoming – and so supportive,” Quinn offers of the Antigonish community.

Without that level of support, whether it is locally with the Eastern Highlands regional organization, or provincial and nationally, “We couldn’t keep delivering our programs.”

With sport acting as the “catalyst,” he explains that SONS foster a variety of benefits for their athletes, including better health, inclusion, independence and growth; all of which are on display during the Games.

When it comes to the event, Quinn says there is the competitiveness that is a common trait for any athlete, but there is also a purity – something that he describes as sport in its “truest fashion.”

“People are going to see impressive athletes,” he adds, along with an unmatched level of comradery and “respect for other athletes.”

Quinn notes countless volunteers and coaches marvel at the level of sportsmanship, one of the many attributes that they wish were displayed more by their athletes.

“It is a chance for them to celebrate what they do,” he explains of the traditional opening ceremonies, where the regional teams from across the province take centre stage.

The Saturday evening ‘victory dance’ is also one of the most popular events, where athletes have the chance to catch up with friends – and make new ones.

“Seeing my friends,” Quinn notes of the common refrain from athletes, when asked about their favourite part of the weekend.

Joan Conrad agrees.

The long-time coordinator for Eastern Highlands says that their athletes – who come from Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and Richmond counties – have been waiting a while to have that special experience.

“Everyone is so excited – it has been so long since they have been able to get together and compete,” Conrad says.

An avid walker, she notes (laughing) that there have been few days when her treks along Main Street in downtown Antigonish did not include shouts from athletes asking when they would be returning to action.

As Quinn mentions, the opportunities for athletes to train have been few; nevertheless, Conrad notes, Eastern Highlands athletes were able to participate in workouts via Zoom, while – when pandemic restrictions eased around Christmas – several took to the trails for snowshoeing.

“They have been doing their thing,” she says of the recent ramping up of training for the upcoming Games, which includes – more often than not – twice-a-week sessions.

The Eastern Highlands team for next month’s provincial competition will boast more than 40 athletes, including Clannon, along with 15 or so volunteers – such as coaches and mission staff.

Although the local athletes enjoy the experience of travelling to the annual Games, Conrad agrees that having the chance to compete in their backyard provides a “little extra excitement.”

“They take great pride in competing in front of their friends and family,” she says, noting that more can attend when the games are in Antigonish.

Both Quinn and Conrad encourage as many people as possible – it doesn’t have to be only friends and family, of course – to come out to cheer on the athletes, something that means so much to the competitors.

“We want as many people in the stands as possible,” Conrad says.

“It is such a wonderful event, and people won’t be sorry that they came.”

There is no admission charge to any of the venues.

For more information about SONS, including the schedule and how to volunteer for the 2022 Summer Games in Antigonish, visit sons.ca.