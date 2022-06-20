ANTIGONISH: Three local organizations, who are all relatively new on the scene took home Buoys Awards from Coastal Nova Scotia in late April.

Bayside Travel Centre, located halfway between Antigonish and Cape Breton Island, was awarded the Buoys Visitor Service Award after having their doors open for the past two years.

The Indigenous-owned, multi-business development located off of Exit 36 B along Highway 104, offers a bevy of services highlighted by a commercial Cardlock operation that can be utilized by long-haul truck drivers on the Trans-Canada Highway, to and from Cape Breton, and Newfoundland and Labrador.

The centre also includes retail gas, a convenience store, a tourism kiosk, Tim Horton’s, Mary Browns Chicken, and an NSLC agency store; the only one in a Mi’kmaq community in Atlantic Canada.

Destination Eastern and Northumberland Shores (DEANS) Managing Director Cindy MacKinnon told The Reporter Coastal Nova Scotia is the organization’s brand and they are the regional tourism association that covers Pictou County, Antigonish County, Guysborough County and some of the Eastern Shore.

“We are a destination marketing organization and one of the things we do to recognize industry is a Gala Awards Dinner, and this year we branded it The Buoys,” MacKinnon said. “We’ve come up with a unique brand, as a buoy directs and helps guide people on the water, so likewise we decided to showcase some people and businesses and individuals who are helping the tourism industry and really making the industry shine on our two shores.”

Bayside also offers truckers the opportunity to rest and relax after long hauls behind the wheel. Among the amenities for truckers is a lounge with a big-screen television, and couches and washrooms with large-sized showers.

The gala, which was held at the Pictou County Wellness Centre on April 21, saw business owners and those who are associated with the local tourism industry in attendance, as well as Central Nova MP Sean Fraser.

MacKinnon advised the federal immigration minister spoke to the fact Canada is leading the developed world in job recovery out of the pandemic, providing a statistic that 115 per cent of the jobs lost during the height of the pandemic have been recovered as of March 2022.

Fraser underlined the tourism sector hasn’t returned to the same level quite yet, highlighted if the necessary investments are made, the area will come out of the pandemic a lot stronger that it did going in, according to MacKinnon.

Being awarded the inaugural Visitor Service Award Buoy, Bayside was recognized as being somebody who is providing a visitor the experience to showcase the region.

“That was the first time we’ve given that particular award and the travel centre certainly is offering an experience showcasing, but they are also directing people in terms of the visitor centre they have there,” MacKinnon said. “Helping direct and show people what to do, where to go, and all the things to see and do, so it was a very fitting first award.”

Anyone travelling often stop at gas stations to ask for directions, however in this particular case, she said, Bayside Travel Centre offers so much more than that, as they have trained staff on-site providing that visitor service.

The Buoys Partnership Award was also presented to the Guysborough County Tourism Association, as they demonstrated the true meaning of partnership as it relates to DEANS; a collaborative approach to advance tourism along their shores.

After having their first event in only September 2021, Tapas and Trails was recognized as having an event that has created engaging experiences and has drawn outside visitation to their community and was recognized with the Buoys Event Award.

“It was really unexpected. I kind of got the call a week before the event, so I had to keep it quiet,” Joe MacEachern told The Reporter. “I wanted to celebrate, but I couldn’t because nobody else knew.”

The event, which was held at Keppoch Mountain, was described by its organizer as being a new version of a food tour, while also being a wonderful opportunity to engage with nature and celebrate Nova Scotian arts and culture.

“It started off as a way to do fundraising, to kind of get people back out with an idea that was COVID-friendly and kind of bring some normalcy back to everything that was going on last year,” MacEachern said. “So we came up with this idea of taking small groups, or your bubble, and head out along a hiking trail and meet up with chefs and get a little treat at each booth and it would be paired up with craft alcohol.”

Last year there were 10 chefs who took part, who created one small appetizer-sized dish that was paired perfectly with a local wine, beer or spirit from around Nova Scotia. All of which, he said reported back amazing reviews.

“They absolutely had a blast. A lot of the chefs were super glad to be seen in-person, because a lot of times they spend their time behind closed doors and they don’t get to hear any of the compliments on the food, as most of those compliments are passed to the wait staff at restaurants,” MacEachern said. “So it was nice for them to get a little feedback. Some were even getting compliments from food they made months before. For them it was a refreshing experience of being able to communicate with some of the people they’ve been serving, in some cases for years.”

In addition to the culinary experience, the event also showcased featured artists, an outdoor art exhibition, live art installations along with music and entertainment.

“It was one of my favourite days that I’ve had in a long time. Even though I was working, I didn’t feel like I was working, it felt like I was taking part in the event myself,” MacEachern said. “It worked out really well for a promotional event for the chefs, it worked out well for the charities, and it worked out well for us.”

He said it felt amazing to be recognized for his idea and it was totally unexpected, as he wasn’t doing this for the accolades.

“I really didn’t think I was on their radar yet. They thought we had a really great idea and they were supportive right away, but I didn’t realize I kind of caught their eye,” MacEachern said. “It was shocking. But then again, it was really nice. It felt like we accomplished something in a short period of time. It was nice to have people tell us the event was as successful as we thought it was.”