GUYSBOROUGH: The Municipality of the District of Guysborough (MODG) has finalized a definitive agreement that will see its waste management facility sold and change hands to the fourth largest diversified environmental services company in North America.

The sale to GFL Environmental Inc. was announced in a June 7 media release, following a special meeting during which council unanimously voted in favour of the transaction the night before.

After the municipality’s regular council meeting on June 15, Warden Vernon Pitts told reporters despite having contracts with 17 municipal units across the province, everywhere from Meat Cove in Cape Breton to Colchester County and on, those contracts are set to expire in a couple of years.

“We tried to start the negotiations with our major contract and there was no dial tone. There was no pick up, there were no negotiations,” Pitts said. “Then they went out for expression of interest in regards to waste management services; that’s disposal, collection, hauling, the whole nine yards. So, based upon that, it didn’t look like they were coming this way.”

The warden suggested if they lost their largest client, the waste management facility would no longer be a viable business.

Another thing the municipality considered, Pitts said were the future diversion rates.

“Back when we first done the second gen site, 20-plus years ago, we had all kinds of solid waste coming in, everything was weighed and thrown into the pit. It was a very easy mathematical equation,” Pitts said. “Now, all of a sudden we’re diverting all our plastics, our mattresses, our fabrics, they’re not going in the pit anymore. So what I see coming down the line in regards to diversion, we’re going to have less, so where are you going to get the revenue?”

Pitts advised the municipality didn’t necessarily want to sell the waste management facility as they have made some major investments over the years, and they made sure they looked after employees.

“Employees come first, price comes second,” Pitts said. “The employees are made whole, if not better. So I think it’s a win-win.”

The landfill has value right now, Pitts noted, saying this process afforded them the ability to negotiate the price.

“We got rid of it when it was an asset, when it was worth something,” Pitts said. “GFL first contacted me a number of years ago, I wasn’t willing to discuss it at that time. We did discuss it, but we weren’t interested.”

Since then, the warden suggests things have changed economically and he explained the sale ensures the longevity of the facility.

“I think they can take that landfill to a bigger and better scale,” Pitts said. “I didn’t want to sell the landfill, council didn’t want to sell it. But it’s either get rid of it now when it’s an asset or hold onto it until it’s a liability and then pay someone to take it.”

MODG will continue to provide its own weekly curbside waste collection for their residents and all staff involved with the collection of waste will remain with the municipality.

“Security of jobs for our employees with equivalent benefits, the purchase price, an ongoing stream of income for the MODG, our residents and businesses using the landfill at no cost to them, and the assumption of liabilities by GFL for the site were integral to getting this deal done,” Pitts said in a media release. “And we’re getting an owner/operator in GFL who is best in class, with a strong environmental compliance record, and the wherewithal to ensure the long term sustainable future of the facility.”

More than three years ago, GFL first approached MODG about their interest in purchasing the facility but it wasn’t until recently the two came to an agreement in principle on the terms of the proposed acquisition, which includes continued employment for staff at the waste facility and an ongoing waste resource benefits agreement with MODG, ensuring an ongoing revenue stream for the municipality.

While the purchase price is not being disclosed due to a confidentiality agreement, the warden suggested the municipality didn’t just hand their landfill over.

“We got a little chunk of change from GFL that will be invested,” Pitts added. “And we’ll bleed off the interest from that.”