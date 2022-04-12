INVERNESS COUNTY: A community group that has been lobbying for better internet connectivity is also pushing for improvements in other communication services.

Better Internet for Inverness County – which has members from the Margarees, Judique, Creignish, Marble Mountain, and Glendale areas – contacted all Inverness County volunteer fire departments to gather their concerns about cell phone and Trunked Mobile Radio (TMR) coverage. They said all but one department responded and all shared the same concern that more cell towers are needed in the county to meet their needs.

The group said people are at great risk when they cannot get the help they need, and emergency responders cannot request the support they require when at the point of emergency. They said the departments point to the health and safety risk for Inverness County residents because of the lack of proper communication support for their equipment.

Cell phone dead spots and sporadic difficulties with community back up battery power are two of the main sources of these communication concerns, the group noted.

Eileen Coady of Margaree Forks is the chair of the Margaree and Area Development Association, and they were also contacted.

“Our issues with connectivity are as real as some of the ones who are even more remote,” she told The Reporter.

Although many residents are hopeful that the roll-out of fibre op in the area will improve internet service, Coady said they still have concerns.

“Connectivity issues have impacted our area in terms of people trying to work from home. People moving here and hoping to work remotely, and that has been a challenge,” she noted. “We rent some small office space, and we’ve had individuals who needed upload and download speeds we couldn’t offer, even centrally located in Margaree Forks at our library building.”

Beyond those problems, Coady said there is little confidence in the local communications system.

“When there’s emergency situations like a power outage or an accident, if there isn’t cell phone service available, it can lead to really serious outcomes for individuals and for situations,” she stated. “We know from speaking with our fire department they have experienced concerns in our area.”

The group said the West Bay Road Volunteer Fire Department experienced a situation where they did not have working cell phones or TMRs to communicate with the community or fellow first responders for four days.

The group said a member of the Mabou Volunteer Fire Department spoke of a situation when one of the members went in the ditch and remained alone for several hours until the rest of the troop were able to find him because he was not within cell range.

Group member John “Smokey” MacNeil of Creignish said the communication system in Mabou was down last week, and the Fire Chief in Whycocomagh reported they had no landlines or pagers recently.

“Those responders are putting their lives right out front for us; the fire departments, the ambulance service. Those men and women are there for us, and we have to give them all the resources we can,” said MacNeil.

MacNeil said the current system has to be corrected.

“If somebody with a medical bracelet on, the landline is down, there’s no cell service, living by themselves, there’s a good chance that if they get into a medical issue, they’re going to find them on the floor, or possibly even dead,” he stated. “It’s the same issue all through the county.”

MacNeil said first responders need the resources for emergencies.

“If some of that is missing in dead zones, it leaves them at risk to do the right thing, and they don’t know what they’re getting into,” he told The Reporter. “Of course, the people’s that’s calling out there; if you have to run around the neighbourhood to try find a cell signal or a landline, that’s time when people’s lives are in danger.”

The group said because cell phones, UHF ultra-high frequency radios, pagers, and all other connectivity devices require appropriate connectivity, more towers are needed in Inverness County.

“It’s a really safety issue. The firemen are really finding it bad, as well as the EHS. I’m sure the police are,” group member John MacInnis of Judique noted. “They’ve got no communication to call for more help for anything.”

MacInnis said back-up power for the phone system is inadequate, and that was demonstrated two years ago in Judique when the community lost all communication in the span of two hours because back-up batteries were not maintained.

“All that Bell provides on our landlines is 12-hour back-up; 12-hour back-up is fine in a metro area where the power is rarely out,” he noted. “Here a 12-hour power outage is not uncommon.”

The group is pushing for legislation that ensures service providers carry out consistent scheduled service to community batteries which ensure landline systems work. The provincial government needs to initiate clear, strict mandates for service providers, they stated. The group said it also wrote the Fire Service Association of Nova Scotia to ask them to join the push.

The group said it continues to advocate for better internet service throughout the county. Originally, the primary focus of the committee was related to advocacy for internet needs, but they were told by Develop Nova Scotia that by the end of next year, 97 per cent or more of the homes in the province will have received this upgrade.

“We’re pretty well resigned to the fact that yeah, it’ll come, we just have to be patient,” MacInnis said. “We’re not happy with the fact that some people are getting it cheaper than others, that kind of thing. We were supposed to get the same rates right across the province, but in fact, what’s happening, if you happen to call in, they’ll give you a better rate.”

The committee noted that over the past two years, Develop Nova Scotia has awarded contracts to service providers to install fibre optic to the homes in Nova Scotia but almost all of those contracts have been awarded to Bell Aliant, giving them a monopoly while being sponsored with provincial funds.

“We are still left with concerns over how the work of Bell Aliant is being monitored to ensure that they meet the delivery dates that they have signed off on,” said group member Flo Campbell.

The committee believes that Develop Nova Scotia needs to post accurate monthly updates, allowing Nova Scotians to track and follow progress on anticipated completion rates for the contracts in local areas. The group has concerns that Bell Aliant may not be able to honour some of the completion dates that that are currently posted on their web site.

“As well, we are finding that both Bell Aliant and Develop Nova Scotia are not that quick to share information with the general public,” stated Coady

Because of the lack of information, the group is also seeking clarification on what is meant by the fibre optic installation date in local communities.

“We do not even know if completion date means the fibre op is installed and operational in households or if it is just hooked up on the poles with actual connectivity still a few months away,” Coady noted. “To local residents and those in the business sector, that is important to know.”

Morley MacNeil, a member of the Margaree Volunteer Fire Department says “the goal of providing high speed internet and cell coverage to the residents of Inverness County is a daunting task due to our low population and topography but one that is worth the fight.”

To help their cause, the group asks that the public contact elected officials like Inverness MLA Allan MacMaster and Cape Breton-Canso MP Mike Kelloway. In the meantime, they held two meetings with MacMaster, and have requested a meeting with Kelloway, who is trying to secure the attendance of the Minister of Rural Development.

“If people don’t stand up and make a bit of noise, it gets shoved behind. It doesn’t get the attention it needs,” MacInnis added. “We need to put pressure. If politicians don’t see that it’s a priority to people, then it gets put on the back burner.”