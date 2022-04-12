PORT HOOD: Inverness County received a response from Nova Scotia Public Works about its list of j-class roads to receive repairs this year.

Chief Administrative Officer Keith MacDonald said after council prioritized its list last fall, the province recently sent out the approved projects under the 50-50 cost shared program.

“The municipality, outside of submitting the application, we are not consulted during the decision-making process. They determine, on some type of internal scale, which roads are to be funded on a year-to-year basis,” he noted. “

MacDonald said two roads were approved, 0.191 kilometres of paving for Church Street in Port Hastings with a total cost of $95,000, with $47,500 coming from the municipality.

The other is 0.215 kilometres of paving on Hillcrest Street in district 4 which will cost $110,000, with $55,000 coming from the municipality.

District 4 Councillor John MacLennan wanted to know why the other roads were not approved.

“They said due to program limits, the department will not be able to proceed and they have the list of all the ones that we submitted that were not accepted,” Deputy Warden Bonny MacIsaac responded. “They said the municipality may wish to resubmit these candidates for next year, and we can certainly look at that.”

MacIsaac said this comes out to $102,000 in total for the municipality for these projects.

Finance Director Tanya Tibbo suggested waiting until budget deliberations to decide which part of the capital budget will fund the projects.