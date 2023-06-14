EASTERN PASSAGE: It would be difficult not to root for a guy like Derrick Bona. The amiable 41-year-old chef is working hard to improve his health, and he is inspiring a lot of people along the way.

Since he began sharing his weight loss journey online, the people cheering him on have included friends new and old, a well-known Canadian broadcaster, and one of the world’s most famous movie stars.

On the first day of 2023, Bona, who is originally from St. Peter’s, fell outside his home in Eastern Passage and was unable to get up. Family and neighbours came to his aid, but the moment was traumatic, and he says it sent him to a very dark place.

By the end of January though, Bona had decided to fight against the anxiety and depression keeping him down and make his health a priority.

He began a clean eating practice, focusing on protein, calorie deficits and staying hydrated, and soon felt a change.

“I noticed my head space get a little clearer,” he said of his initial progress.

“I didn’t feel so smothered by anxiety.”

The chef, whose resume includes the Maritime Inn in Port Hawkesbury and Jack Astor’s in Halifax, is currently on staff at the QEII Hospital in Halifax. At the time of his fall, his health made it impossible for him to work.

He describes a love/hate relationship with food and the grueling schedule that comes with running a busy restaurant kitchen. But he says he has begun finding joy in cooking again, in a healthy way, and has been sharing some of his favourites to let others know there are options.

“I’m not just here eating salads all day, you know, I’m eating real food.”

He’s also willing to share the ups and downs of the journey in the hope that it will inspire others to take care of themselves and not let the small failures win the day.

“It’s about being a better version of myself and feeling better.”

He isn’t certain of his exact starting weight because he couldn’t find a scale to accommodate him until he went online and purchased a scale designed for weighing packages. Based on other measurements he estimates he weighed about 600 pounds and had lost about 50 pounds when he began sharing his story to his limited audience of fellow baseball fans on Twitter.

He says he chose Twitter because he was initially reluctant to tell extended family and friends, in case he didn’t reach his goals.

“I was scared to post on my Facebook or anything because I was worried that if I did fail then my family and friends would see that I failed again and that would probably trigger a lot more mental health issues. So I just made a simple tweet and then next thing I know, Arnold Schwarzenegger is retweeting it and then it blew up,” he says with a wry laugh.

Photo contributed. St. Peter’s native Derrick Bona is making changes for his physical and mental health and a post documenting his first steps, including a weight loss close to 100 pounds, and has garnered attention from some unexpected places.

Initially, he felt the unintended attention was overwhelming as the post was shared by friends, family, broadcaster George Stroumboulopoulos, and Schwarzenegger, the retired professional bodybuilder/movie star. But he says he has come to see the online support as a motivating factor.

“It just gives you that extra little jump in your step to keep going forward,” the devoted Toronto Blue Jays fan said.

He has started working with a supportive training group, led by Rick Horsman (or RickMyTrainer on social media) and regularly walks. Now almost 100 pounds from where he started, Bona can report a better outlook on life in general.

His social media posts include milestones like mowing his lawn without stopping, longer walks around his community, and on weekly weigh-ins, he reports being just a few pounds away “from never seeing 500 lbs again.”

“Right now my mindset is just get healthy and live the best years of my life while I can, because I mean, it’s a gift that some people don’t get.

“My mindset is locked in. I see a bigger picture now and I want to see that end result.”

As for advice to others, Bona says he would encourage anyone to practice self-care and find the help you need. He says he believed he was good at being there for his friends but, “in retrospect, I wasn’t even there for myself,” and the failure to take care of himself impacted both his mental and physical health.

“It’s okay to not be okay, but what’s not okay is to not talk about it.”

Although he never intended to create a social media presence, Bona says he will continue to share his story and hopes others will connect with his journey.

“You’ll be surprised how strong you are.”