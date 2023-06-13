GUYSBOROUGH: Build Nova Scotia, the provincial corporation overseeing the assessment and clean-up of historic mine sites on behalf of the Nova Scotia Department of Natural Resources and Renewables, advertised a request for proposals (RFP) on May 12 to conduct an environmental investigation of the former Country Harbour mine site.

The Country Harbour site is part of what was historically called the Country Harbour Gold District, according to the Mining Association of Nova Scotia’s website, Not Your Grandfather’s Mining Industry.

The 2015 report, Review of the Environmental Impacts of Historic Gold Mine Tailings in Nova Scotia by J. Drage, stated the Country Harbour Mine ran from 1871-1951, resulting in 26,301 tonnes of tailings (assumed to be equal to the mass of ore crushed) and produced 9,960 ounces of gold.

The current investigation of the site, according to the RFP, “is to identify and delineate environmental contamination on Crown Land property at the former Country Harbour mine site that may have resulted from historical mining activities on and adjacent to the subject property, to identify any issues that may represent materially significant environmental risks or liabilities, and to produce a recommendation for remediation.”

Build Nova Scotia’s Senior Communications Manager Kelly Rose told The Journal in an email that the rationale for choosing the Country Harbour site, along with four others, “is that all or more than 90 per cent of the known mine tailings on these sites are located on Crown Lands.”

The Journal asked Rose what next steps would be taken, if contaminants such as arsenic, mercury, nickel, lead, and antimony—commonly found at historic mining sites—were found during the environmental investigation. She responded, “A Class D Estimate for remediation of the site was requested should contamination be identified during the assessment.”

Asked if there was any recent information regarding these toxins, Rose wrote, “There is no recent data for the Country Harbour site.”

Drage’s 2015 report gave no values for arsenic levels in the Country Harbour mine tailings.

The four other sites also entering the environmental investigation phase of the Build Nova Scotia historic mine remediation program are: Mill Village, Miller Lake, Lochaber Mines and Widow Point.

The RFP for the Country Harbour mine site closes Tuesday, May 30.

By Lois Ann Dort, Local Journalism Initiative Reporter

Guysborough Journal