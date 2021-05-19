ANTIGONISH: Houses throughout the Municipality of the County of Antigonish continue to move online with improved internet services.

Following their regular monthly council meeting on May 11, Warden Owen McCarron advised there were only a handful of addresses that remained to be connected to Bell’s FIBE service in Malignant Cove and Goshen.

“There’s 1,500 addresses connected to Bell FIBE through this first round of Develop Nova Scotia’s project so we’re quite happy,” McCarron said. “The projects that are coming up next are the ones coming in from Goshen coming into St. Andrew’s and then the Heatherton and Monastery area.”

The warden indicated their Strategic Initiative Coordinator, Shirlyn Donovan, is working very closely with Bell and working alongside the community to address coverage areas and concerns.

Like any project, not every area is getting connected to the Bell FIBE services as quickly as they’d like, but McCarron said council believes they’re having great success and is happy with the progress so far.

“We are moving along at a pretty good pace,” he added. “And we’re quite pleased to see where it is from this time last year, for sure.”