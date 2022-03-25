Bulldogs set for semifinal after eliminating Pirates

ANTIGONISH: The Antigonish AA Munro Junior B Bulldogs are in the semifinals of the Nova Scotia Junior Hockey League after eliminating the Strait Pirates in six games.

The Bulldogs will host the Membertou Junior Miners at the Antigonish Arena on Sunday at 7:30 p.m. for Game 1, then travel to Sydney on Monday and Wednesday for Games 2 and 3. On April 1, the Bulldogs return home with a 7:30 p.m. start for Game 4, with Game 5 taking place in Sydney on April 6, if necessary. Game 6 is scheduled for the Antigonish Arena at 7:30 p.m. on April 6, also if necessary.

In the regular season, the Miners finished second to Antigonish in the Side Rowe Division with an 11-5-1 record.

The Bulldogs punched their ticket to the Sid Rowe Final on March 22 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre with a 2-1 overtime win over the Strait Pirates, taking the series four games to two.

Sam Mattie was the hero for the Bulldogs scoring with 3:32 left in the first overtime period. Also scoring for Antigonish was Ethan Price.

Brady MacNeil had the only goal for the Pirates, as Michael MacMullen made 39 saves in a losing effort.

On March 11 at the Antigonish Arena, the Bulldogs scored two straight power-play goals for a 3-1 win over the Pirates in Game 1.

MacMullen made 49 saves in a losing effort, as Lewis Taylor scored on an assist by Gregor Yoell for the visiting side.

For Antigonish, Ryan MacLellan had a goal and an assist, and Jordan Etheridge had two assists, while Cody MacEachern made 26 saves in net.

Game 2 on March 13 was a different story as the Bulldogs skated to a 10-2 win. Fearghus MacDonald had four goals and an assist, and Darren Watermen added three assists, as the home side fired 48 shots on MacMullen.

Luke Baldwin, Will Fitzsimmons, Mattie, Chris Keyes, Etheridge, and Price all had two points each for Antigonish.

In Game 3 on March 15 at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre, Matthew Ellis scored the game winner on a power play in the third period to lift the Pirates to a 5-4 win.

After Antigonish got out to a 4-1 lead in the second period, the Pirates responded with four consecutive goals, including two by Cullen MacEachern for the win. Also coming up big for the home team was Taylor who had a goal and two assists, while MacMullen made 40 saves.

For the Bulldogs, MacDonald scored twice.

Then in Game 4 on March 18 in Port Hawkesbury, the Pirates skated to another one-goal win, this time by a score of 3-2 thanks to a goal by Raike in the third period. Ellis had two points for the Pirates, and MacMullen made 41 saves for the win.

With the series tied 2-2, the Bulldogs doubled-up their Strait area rivals 6-3 in Game 5 on March 19 at the Antigonish Arena.

MacLellan had three points, Darren Waterman and Chris Keyes had two points each for the home side, which fired 47 shots on goal.