Cape Breton West starts playoff series against Cole Harbour

PORT HOOD: The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders will be facing the Cole Harbour Pro Hockey Life Wolfpack U18 this weekend in their Nova Scotia U18 Hockey League playoff series.

After Game 1 and 2 take place in Cole Harbour Saturday and Sunday, the series moves to Port Hood on April 1 at 7 p.m., then on April 2 at 2:30 p.m., if necessary, with Game 5 set for Cole Harbour on April 3, also if necessary.

The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders moved on to the next round after eliminating the Kholtech Valley Wildcats last weekend.

In Game 1 on March 12 at Kings Mutual Century Centre, the Islanders survived short-handed and power-play goals, and scored three times in the second period for a 3-2 win.

Jack MacDonald, Cadyn Power, and Logan McGrath scored for the visitors, while Rory Wood, Leyton Stewart, and Leo MacLean assisted.

The next day, unassisted snipes from Power and Riley Sampson in the third period lifted the Islanders to a 2-1 win over the Wildcats.

While Cape Breton West fired 31 shots on goals, Jack Milner turned aside 26 shots to get the win.

Cape Breton West dropped a 4-3 decision in overtime in Game 3 on March 19 in Port Hood, despite two goals from MacIntosh to tie the game in the third period, including his second of the game which came with 40 seconds left to play. Tully Grant had the other Cape Breton West goal.

A Landon MacIntosh goal and a 27-save performance from Milner helped the Islanders to a 1-0 shutout of the Kholtech Valley Wildcats in Game 4 on March 20 at the Al MacInnis Sports Centre in Port Hood. With the win, the Islanders took the series three games to one.