

ANTIGONISH: Established in 1922, Cameron’s Jewellery Ltd. has been a staple in the region and from that time, has maintained a high quality of service and tradition synonymous with their motto “A name you can trust.”

“I’m retired from my career, and when COVID struck, we were sort of short-staffed and I decided that rather than sit home and stare at four walls, I’d try and be useful,” Patricia Hawley said, who co-owns Cameron’s with her three sisters, Brenda, Carmen and Sheila. “I came in to answer the phone, do emails and things like that, and of course that exploded so I do a lot of managerial kind of things.”

All four sisters were previously involved with the business in some form or another throughout their lives.

In high school and university, Patricia clerked and engraved jewellery. Sheila clerked during summers and on weekends while completing her university degree. Carmen spent 10 years as the store’s bookkeeper after graduating from university. While Brenda, who was a trained watchmaker, spent 16 years in the business before pursuing a university degree.

For the past 100 years, Cameron’s has taken extreme pride in bringing its customers quality products at reasonable prices and on Aug. 18, they hosted a community celebration in-store.

Hawley told The Reporter the family-owned business is proud of the reputation the business has earned over the years.

“I think it is an accomplishment for sure,” she said. “When you look at the business landscape there are probably not too many businesses who have survived the test of time, so we’re very lucky.”

As for what it means to be a part of the Antigonish community, Hawley suggested there is a strong connection.

“Often it’s associated with very positive things, very positive events,” she said. “The birth of a child, an engagement, a graduation, a wedding; we get to keep a lot of secrets but at the same time it does provide a connection to the community.”

Cameron’s reputation for quality products and service has been firmly established with its service to the students and alumni of StFX University.

Working with the university’s Class of 1942, Cameron’s Jewellery designed the present X-Ring, a gold ring featuring a black enamel X within a raised gold square, with the date of graduation flanking the X on its shoulders.

Unlike other rings, Cameron’s X-Rings are hand-painted with an enamel mixture consisting of glass mixed with powdered metals and fired in ovens at 1,350 degrees Fahrenheit. The enamel mixture then melts and adheres to the gold, resulting in a long-lasting finish.

The X-Ring is said to be, after the Super Bowl and the Pope’s rings, the third most recognized ring in the world and is a permanent reminder of the StFX experience and its lasting solidarity.

Located on Main Street, one of the best-known jewellery watch repair and giftware businesses in eastern Nova Scotia, owes its reputation to a gifted and determined business woman Zina Cameron.

The business which serves Antigonish, Guysborough, Inverness and parts of Richmond counties originally opened as Monahan Jewellery through its proprietor Fred Monahan of North Sydney, with its original site being the former location of Zinck’s Taxi, approximately where the People’s Place Library is on Main Street.

Cameron joined the staff in 1926 and shortly thereafter took a temporary leave of absence to study watchmaking and jewellery repair at the Bowman Technical School in Lancanster, Pennsylvania, while another early day staff member, Bill Tramble, went on to setup his own watchmaking and optical businesses.

Following her studies at Bowman Technical School, Cameron returned to Antigonish to work alongside Monahan, up until his death, where she then purchased the businesses from his estate and changed the name to Cameron’s.

Around the same time, she acquired her general jeweller’s diploma from the Ryerson Polytechnical Institute in Toronto.

In 1950, following the Second World War, she hired two war veterans, Joe MacPherson, a graduate of the Ryerson Institute, and Cyril Hawley, a graduate of the MacKay School of Watch Repair in Moncton, N.B.

The trio worked together until Cameron’s retirement in 1955, when she sold the businesses along with her respected Cameron name to her two colleagues.

Under the management of MacPherson and Hawley, the business moved from Main Street to College Street in the mid-1960s. After MacPherson died suddenly at a Legion convention in Truro in 1969, Hawley became president of the company, and continued to manage the store single-handedly until his death in 1976.

Cameron’s was then passed on to his widow, Aloma Hawley, who was joined by her daughter Brenda, who followed in her father’s footsteps, graduating from George Brown College in 1978, with her diploma in watchmaking.

In 1981, the store returned to Main Street, where it remains today.

Aloma continued to run Cameron’s for a total of 33 years, until her death in 2009. In its 90th year, Cameron’s underwent yet another revitalization, a complete renovation and entirely new updated inventory.

As for what makes Cameron’s special, Hawley indicated it’s fairly simple.

“Variety of product, quality of product, all-price ranges; we appeal to a large consumer base,” she said. “With quality merchandise and great customer service, we developed a reputation and built a loyal base of customers.”