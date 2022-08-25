

NIAGRA, ONT.: A couple of local competitors at the Canada Summer Games are bringing home some hardware.

Dr. J.H. Gillis Grade 10 student Brynn Canning is bringing home a bronze medal after her team’s 1-0 win over Team Alberta in soccer.

They opened their tournament with a 2-0 victory over Newfoundland and Labrador, and beat New Brunswick by a 1-0 score. With a bye to the semi-final matchup, Nova Scotia lost to Ontario 4-0.

Brynn’s older sister, Mairin Canning broke the Nova Scotian U20 3000-metre steeplechase record with a time of 10:53.36, a record that hasn’t been broken since 2007.

Canning’s time was good enough for a 6th place overall finish.

Another Antigonish native, Denton Anthony, an assistant coach for the men’s basketball team also is bringing home a bronze medal following a strong performance in Ontario.

Nova Scotia opened their tournament with a huge 129-46 win against Northwest Territories, which was followed by a 86-78 win over Manitoba; finishing the preliminary round 2-0.

In the qualification round, Nova Scotia handed Yukon a 121-37 loss, and followed that up with a 90-87 win over New Brunswick in their quarterfinal matchup.

Nova Scotia faced their first taste of adversity in the semi-final when they came out on the opposite side of a 100-98 game against Ontario, who went on to win gold.

Denton Anthony celebrates his team’s 90-83 bronze medal finish at Canada Games.

Like their counterparts in soccer, Nova Scotia would go on to defeat Alberta to win the bronze medal, with a score of 90-83.

Another athelete bringng home hardware with local connections at the Canada Games was Siobhan MacDonald from Mabou, who was competing with Team Ontario because she curently lives in Toronto.

MacDonald took home top spot in each of her eight sailing races to conquer the field in convincing fashion, winning a gold medal in the 2.4m para mix event.