Cassidy Bernard’s ex pleads guilty to manslaughter in 2018 killing

PORT HAWKESBURY: Cassidy Bernard was beaten to death by the father of her twin infant daughters, before being tucked into bed and having make-up applied to her face to try to cover up her injuries.

Dwight Austin Isadore, who was originally charged with second-degree murder in December, 2019, in the death of 22-year-old Bernard, pleaded guilty to a lesser charge of manslaughter in Port Hawkesbury Supreme Court on June 13. Isadore, who was present in court, also pleaded guilty to two counts of child abandonment.

Bernard’s body was found inside her We’koqma’q First Nation home on Oct. 24, 2018 by her mother Mona. Her seven-month-old twin daughters, Mya and Paisley were found in their cribs inside the same room “cold, dehydrated, malnourished, disoriented, and confused.”

According to an agreed statement of facts, in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2018, not long after 9 a.m., Bernard died as a result of injuries she received from being physically assaulted by her on-again, off-again boyfriend.

Isadore, an Indigenous man from Wagmatcook First Nation, was 19-years-old when he took Bernard’s life.

“The relationship between Mr. Isadore and Ms. Bernard was often affected at times by episodes of domestic violence and shared drug use,” the statement of facts read. “Mr. Isadore had physically assaulted Ms. Bernard on many occasions in the past during their relationship by punching, grabbing, and pushing her.”

Mona Bernard last saw her daughter alive on Oct. 19, 2018 as she was travelling to Eskasoni to spend time with family and friends; her last communication with her daughter was via Facebook messenger on Oct. 20, 2018 at 10:30 p.m.

On Oct. 21, 2018, between 10 a.m. and 11 a.m., Mona tried to contact her daughter without success. Three days later, Mona started to become concerned.

On the morning of Oct. 24, 2018, Mona along with a social worker travelled to the family residence together. Once inside the home, both Mona and the social worker were even more concerned.

“The house was very cold and had areas that were untidy. While at the threshold of Ms. Bernard’s bedroom, they observed Ms. Bernard deceased,” the statement of facts said. “She was in her bed lying on her back and tightly tucked in under a blanket. Only her head and left foot were exposed. Her face appeared swollen and covered in heavy makeup.”

While the children were found with “blue lips” along with their diapers being “heavily soiled,” they were ultimately unharmed.

Two RCMP constables arrived at the residence shortly after the 911 call, and on the bedroom floor, they found an RBC card with Isadore’s name on it, they located Bernard’s cell phone and in the bedroom, there was evidence of possible drug use.

On Oct. 25, 2018, Medical Examiner and Forensic Pathologist Dr. Marine Wood with the Nova Scotia Medical Examiner Service, conducted a post-mortem examination on Bernard. The cause and manner of death was determined to be blunt force injuries to the head and neck, and her death was formally classified as a homicide.

A neuropathology exam of Bernard’s brain revealed a subdural hemorrhage, subarachnoid hemorrhage, and a cortical edema; swelling of the brain.

“According to Dr. Wood’s examination of Ms. Bernard’s remains, Ms. Bernard was found to have sustained many areas of contusions and abrasions over her head, face, and neck area,” the statement of facts said. “Dr. Wood confirmed that these blunt force type injuries could be consistent with repeated blows from a fist on different locations in these areas although she would be unable to provide an exact number.”

The report noted Bernard did not have any broken bones, nor was there evidence found indicating significant bleeding.

Isadore provided the RCMP with a cautioned statement on Oct. 24, 2018, where he indicated he last saw Bernard on Oct. 18, 2018 and next heard from her via text message in the early morning hours of Oct. 21, 2018.

Isadore suggested to police he first learned about Bernard’s death when he attended family court proceedings on Oct. 24, 2018, and had no relationship with the children explaining that he had not been allowed around them since they were born.

“Mr. Isadore told police that he had not been to Ms. Bernard’s home in approximately five months,” the document read. “Although he was not quite sure.”

The RCMP continued their investigation into Bernard’s death, including witness statements, and obtaining and analyzing forensic reports, bank records, and cell phone records.

On May 27, 2019, the RCMP commenced an undercover investigative technique, commonly known as a “Mr. Big” operation.

The objective was to have Isadore, who the RCMP determined was the primary suspect, to provide any information he had concerning Bernard’s death to undercover RCMP officers. To realize this goal, the undercover officers engaged Isadore in communications and provided him with opportunities to be part of their non-existant criminal organization.

Crown lawyers advised the RCMP’s investigative tactic was a crucial tool in getting justice for the Bernard family.

The operation lasted six months. During that time, Isadore was introduced to several undercover officers who played various roles within the mock organization. They posed as friends, associates, family members, and customers.

On Nov. 30, 2019, Isadore was provided an opportunity to meet the “crime boss” who was also an undercover officer.

“By this meeting date, the RCMP were aware from their overall investigation to that point, that Ms. Bernard and Mr. Isadore were arguing with each other over social media on Oct. 19 and Oct. 20, 2018,” the document said. “With both engaged in name calling; Mr. Isadore (made) veiled threats of violence towards Ms. Bernard and at times Ms. Bernard (asked) Mr. Isadore to leave her alone.”

The final social media message between them was from Bernard to Isadore at approximately 4:08 a.m. on Oct. 21, 2018, when she expressed her feelings that they would not be together anymore and that she had to move on, although she didn’t necessarily want to do so.

As well, by the meeting date, RCMP also suspected from evidence gathered from cell phone records of Bernard and phone messages from others, that Isadore attended Bernard’s home for a period of time in the morning hours of Oct. 21, 2018.

During his secretly recorded conversation with the “crime boss,” Isadore advised him he was a suspect in a homicide investigation and he went to Bernard’s house unannounced in the early morning hours on Oct. 21, 2018, where an agreement proceeded over Bernard’s supposed relationship with another man, and about drug related matters.

“Mr. Isadore further alleged to the undercover crime boss that during their argument Ms. Bernard stuck him on two occasions in the hand with a needle because he wouldn’t give her a pill. Mr. Isadore stated that he physically struck Ms. Bernard with his fists,” the statement of facts read. “He indicated that he believed that he hit her approximately 10 times in the head, face, and neck area as hard as he could. Shortly thereafter, he was holding her up. He indicated that they were speaking briefly, and her head dropped.”

In an attempt to wake her up, Isadore said he tried to get Bernard to do a line of drugs but she was unable to consume them. He then proceeded to take Bernard outside to see if the cold weather might wake her up but that didn’t work either.

It was at this point Isadore indicated he knew she had died and he proceeded to carry her to her bedroom, he laid her on the bed, put a blanket over her, tucked it in around her, and told her he loved her.

Before he left the house, Isadore stated to the “crime boss” that he put make-up around Bernard’s eyes, cheeks, and face with a make-up brush.

“He then tried to wipe everything down to get rid of his fingerprints,” the document said. “When Mr. Isadore returned home, he advised that he burned the make-up he used on Ms. Bernard.”

Three days after his meeting with the “crime boss,” Isadore was formally arrested in the death of Bernard on Dec. 3, 2019. He was brought to the Port Hawkesbury RCMP detachment, where in a video recorded interview admitted to the RCMP he went to Bernard’s residence where they got in an argument, he struck her several times and indicated she died in his arms.

“In his statement, Mr. Isadore indicated that he loved Ms. Bernard,” the statement of facts read. “And expressed remorse for what had happened.”

Bernard’s death has been closely tied to the Red Dress movement and has prompted a number of marches and rallies in Cape Breton to bring attention to Missing and Murdered Indigenous Women and Girls across Canada.

In November 2018, approximately 350 protestors blocked the Canso Causeway connecting Cape Breton and its five First Nation communities to mainland Nova Scotia, to show their support and solidarity for the Bernard family.

Isadore was remanded back in custody and is scheduled to return to Port Hawkesbury Provincial Court on July 6 at 9:30 a.m. for sentencing.