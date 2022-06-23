CANSO: Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) has awarded the Canso Lions Club a $27,740.32 grant to help fund the portable bedside ultrasound and cart for Eastern Memorial Hospital.

This contribution is meant to enhance patient care and provide additional tools to diagnose conditions when they attend the emergency room, long term care and inpatient/outpatient service plus an incentive to attract doctors to the area, the Lions Club noted.

The completion of this project will impact the lives of patients served by Eastern Memorial Hospital and residents from Guysborough County, the Lions said, noting that prior to the project, this equipment was unavailable to local doctors and staff who identified the need for the Bedside Ultrasound and cart tool to provide quality care.

“We know that where there is a need, there is a Lions Club and the foundation committed to empowering Lions to meet the needs in their local communities,” says Dr. Jitsuhiro Yamada, International Chairperson for LCIF’s US$300 million capital campaign, Campaign 100.

“Through support from people in our community and the Eastern Memorial Foundation and LCIF, our club will be able to provide this necessary equipment and to support the work of the doctors and staff at Eastern Memorial Hospital,” said Lion Ray White Ultrasound Chair of the Canso Lions Club.

The success of this fundraising project demonstrated the support for Eastern Memorial Hospital and its staff from the Canso Lions Club and the community. The Canso Lions Club thanked the Antigonish Lions Club for their assistance with this important project.

The Canso Lions Club has partnered with the Eastern Memorial Hospital Foundation to support the Ultrasound Project These funds were provided through the support of the community and funding from the Canso Lions Club.

Since the club’s chartering in 1968, its members have worked on a variety of projects in the local community, such as Meal on Wheels, hospital telethons, Seamen’s Memorial, senior meals, graduation meals, benefit bingos fundraising concerts, and community meetings.

Proceeds from past fundraising events have gone to Canso Academy scholarships, Canso Minor Hockey, youth groups, district Lions projects, assisting individuals with medical expenses and needed equipment, and donations to community groups and individuals.

The Canso Lions Club has 35 members and meets on the first and third Wednesday of each month at 6:30 p.m. at the Canso Lion Club. Lions clubs are groups of men and women who identify needs within the community and work together to fulfill those needs. For more information or to get involved with the Canso Lions Club, contact Lion Mary Lou Bond at 902-366-2265

Established in 1968, Lions Clubs International Foundation (LCIF) is the grant-making body that empowers Lions to create larger impact within their local and global service work. Grants are awarded to Lions, and the vast majority of funding received by LCIF is from Lions. One hundred percent of every donation goes to support LCIF grants and programs. To donate, or for more information on how they support humanitarian efforts, visit: lionsclubs.org/donate.