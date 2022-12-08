PORT HAWKESBURY: Traditions abound at this time of year; everything from trimming the tree and wrapping gifts to sipping on egg nog and carving the turkey.

And, for holiday music aficionados, the season would not be complete without hearing Lucy MacNeil sing the classic “O Holy Night.”

“She always knocks it out of the ball park,” her brother, Stewart, tells The Reporter of her performance of the seasonal favourite.

Lucy and Stewart, of course, are members of the legendary Celtic sibling band, The Barra MacNeils, which will be making a stop on their East Coast Christmas Tour at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Thursday, Dec. 15.

As a press release describes, the tour promises to present a “bigger, better and busier show than ever.”

“We have had some great shows there; we are really looking forward to it,” Stewart says of the visit along the Strait of Canso.

The Sydney Mines native chats while on route, in wintry weather, to the Orillia Opera House, the latest stop on the family group’s Canadian tour.

“It has been hectic,” Stewart offers, with a laugh.

He was reached when they were a couple of hours outside the Ontario city, where they were playing that evening. Because of the stormy conditions, Stewart admits they were concerned earlier in the day about reaching their destination.

Despite the challenges that Mother Nature has offered, he says the tour, which started on Vancouver Island, has been “going really well.”

Stewart adds, “We have had some great houses,” while noting the Orillia show would be the 28th in 26 days.

The Barra MacNeils will wrap up their jam-packed national tour, 38 concerts in 36 days, with the Port Hawkesbury stop.

Along with Lucy’s “O Holy Night,” concert goers in Port Hawkesbury can expect, as the tour release offers, “a highly entertaining mix of traditional seasonal repertoire along with entertaining new musical twists; all stamped with their lush harmonies and intricate instrumental stylings.”

They will perform classics such as “Ave Maria,” “Christmas in Killarney,” and “Auld Lang Syne,” along with music, singing, dance and plenty of seasonal stories.

Many elements of the shows come from the Barras three highly-regarded Christmas albums.

When asked about highlights of these seasonal performances, Stewart points to one that they perform penned by their late uncle Hector MacKenzie of Washabuck “On the Very First Christmas,” also garners countless requests.

“It is a rollicking carol with that traditional feel.”

Because it has been awhile since they played in Port Hawkesbury, Stewart says they are looking forward to the homecoming of sorts.

“The audiences there are always great,” he adds.

Stewart notes they often include not only loyal fans from the Strait region and environs, but also as far afield as Antigonish and parts of Victoria County.

“We guarantee that you will get into the spirit of the season,” Stewart says; not to mention enjoy a lot of laughs.

Noting that the group has been staging their Christmas show for more than 20 years, he points out that children, who once came to the show with them, are now bringing their parents.

“It has become a Christmas tradition for a lot of people,” Stewart adds.

For more information on The Barra MacNeils, including how to purchase concert tickets, following the group on social media, such as Facebook, or visit: barramacneils.com.