Also performing in the dinner theatre fundraiser were Strait Area Community Theatre members Victoria Cook, Breton Boyd, and Matthew LeBlanc. Photos by Mary HankeySt. Joseph's Parish in Port Hawkesbury embarked on its biggest fundraising campaign since the opening of the new church in 1981, after the former church and parish hall were lost in two separate fires within months back in 1979. The committee was formed in 2019 with an eye to getting things done in 2020 and named Vision 2020. Because of COVID-19, some plans were delayed but volunteers kept working and planning. Heather McNamara and Kristine MacDonald, with the Strait Area Community Theatre group, performed in a dinner theatre to raise money for St. Joseph's Parish in Port Hawkesbury on Nov. 25 to 27. In the spring, Vision 2020 presented a plan of action to parishioners and on Nov. 25 to 27, they presented a dinner theatre with the Strait Area Community Theatre group, under the direction of Adam Cooke.