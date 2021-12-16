Home Community Christmas parade, visit from Santa Claus, and Festival of Trees in Port... Community Christmas parade, visit from Santa Claus, and Festival of Trees in Port Hawkesbury By Mary Hankey - December 16, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp Children filled this float’s gingerbread house for the Christmas parade on Dec. 5 in Port Hawkesbury. Photos by Mary HankeyThe impressive float from Arc-Way Welding was a hit with everyone who lined the streets of Port Hawkesbury for the Christmas parade on Dec. 5. Santa Claus found helpers, Sarah Jane and Marley, to help him during this busy time of year. They dropped by the Civic Centre in Port Hawkesbury for the Christmas celebrations. This Port Hawkesbury Volunteer Fire Department truck was aglow for the Christmas parade. Santa Claus had the close attention of all the children who visited him at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre on Dec. 5. The winner in the organization category at the Festival of Trees in Port Hawkesbury was the Autism Nova Scotia’s Strait Area Chapter.The winner of the commercial/retail category for the Festival of Trees in Port Hawkesbury was Shoreline Dental.Port Hawkesbury Festival of Trees Students from Tamarac Education Centre in Port Hawkesbury showed their holiday cheer despite the chilly temperatures. The parking lot was filled with floats and people waiting for the Christmas parade to start in Port Hawkesbury. The float entry from Port Hawkesbury Paper featured a giant gingerbread man, which was popular with the children lining the streets. There was along line-up to see this busy fellow at the Town of Port Hawkesbury’s Christmas celebrations.Santa and one of his elves took time out of their busy schedule in the North Pole to take part in the Port Hawkesbury Christmas Parade.A visit with Santa Claus at the Port Hawkesbury Civic Centre