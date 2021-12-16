Community Havre Boucher and area Christmas Light Tour By Port Hawkesbury Reporter - December 16, 2021 Share Facebook Twitter Pinterest WhatsApp The Havre Boucher and Area Light Tour on Dec. 4 was led by a group of young women who wanted to kick-off the Christmas season with something positive for young and old alike. Contributed photosThere were 31 floats and vehicles decorated for the Christmas Light Tour on Dec. 4. Volunteers made hot chocolate, cookies, and food for Santa’s reindeer. There was even a surprise visit from Santa Claus at the Havre Boucher Community Centre. The Cape Breton West U18 Islanders had a float in the Christmas Light Tour. The U16 Cabot Highlanders had a float in the Havre Boucher and Area Christmas Light Tour. These are drone pictures of the annual Christmas Light Tour in the Havre Boucher area.