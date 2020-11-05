Closure of ‘daytox’ program criticized by PC candidate

EVANSTON: The decision to close the Outpatient Withdrawal Management Program at the Strait-Richmond Hospital has the attention of the Progressive Conservative Party.

Brenda Elliot, senior advisor in media relations public engagement and communications with the Nova Scotia Health Authority (NSHA), confirmed that the Outpatient Withdrawal Management Program was closed last spring because of COVID-19 and staff was “redeployed to support other Mental Health and Addictions Program care services.”

Early last month, the PC caucus issued a press release criticizing the provincial government for another healthcare loss at a time when people are experiencing heightened levels of stress and anxiety. As a result of this stress, the PCs said some have turned to unhealthy and dangerous coping mechanisms, creating an increased need for mental health and addictions services.

“The Outpatient Withdrawal Management Program is a necessary part of healthcare in Richmond County,” Trevor Boudreau, Progressive Conservative candidate in Richmond said in a press release issued on October 9. “People rely on this service and will now be forced to travel and be away from family and support systems while dealing with the process of addiction treatment.”

The PC caucus said there is no date to reopen the program at the hospital and the closure of this program (also known as daytox) has left Richmond County with no mental health and addiction support workers.

“Nova Scotians who are seeking treatment for addictions or mental health issues are being forced out of their community to receive life-saving treatment,” says Boudreau.

“No, it is not true to say,” Elliot told The Reporter. “We do have mental health and addictions support workers in Richmond County.”

Elliot said local residents can call the Mental Health and Addictions Program Intake Service Line (toll-free) at 1-855-922-1122, where they will be connected to a clinician Monday to Friday, 8:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. but this line has voicemail only on evenings, weekends and holidays.

He said the provincial Mental Health Crisis Line is also available 24/7 for an individual or someone concerned about them. The toll-free number is 1-888-429-8167.

As well there are several on-line mental health and addictions resources easily accessible on the NSHA Web site at: https://mhahelpns.ca free-of-charge such as: ICAN (Conquer Anxiety and Nervousness) Anxiety Program; Mindwell U; and Therapy Assistance Online (TAO).

“Medically supervised withdrawal management is available for those whose needs match this level of care,” Elliot noted. “I should note most people do not require hospital admission for safe withdrawal from substances. For people whose needs include withdrawal management, withdrawal can safely occur, with supports, in a community clinic or home setting, which can work well for people’s everyday lives.”

But withdrawing from substances is the first step, Elliot said, noting that people need ongoing care, such as counseling and other supports to help them reach longer-term goals for recovery, health, and well-being.

As for people living with an opioid use disorder, Elliot said outpatient opioid agonist therapy is an evidence-based treatment.

“There has been an expansion of these treatment services across the province with minimal wait-time to access these services,” he said. “Mental Health and Addictions services, including withdrawal management and opioid use disorder treatment programs, have continued to be available throughout COVID-19. Services in a few geographic areas have been slowed or suspended due to COVID-19.”

Elliot said the NSHA is gradually reintroducing and/or increasing activity levels of programs and geographic services that were slowed or suspended due to the pandemic “in consideration of community needs” and information related to the progress the NSHA is making to reintroduce programs and services in some key service areas can be found at: http://www.nshealth.ca/servicereintroduction.

“Quality improvement is an ongoing part of the work of [the Mental Health and Addictions Program] and we are committed to enhancing our provincial continuum of high quality care and psychosocial supports for people living with harmful substance use over the coming months and years,” Elliot stated.

With the resignation of the Minister of Health to run for the leadership of the Nova Scotia Liberal Party, Progressive Conservatives said they don’t want to see healthcare take a back seat to politics.

“Ideally what our community requires given the increased need for mental health and addictions care services in our region is re-introducing the previously offered in-patient detox program at the Strait Richmond Hospital as soon as possible,” Boudreau added. “At the very least, I am calling on the new Minister of Health to reinstate the Outpatient Withdrawal Management Program and provide a timeline for the return of the services.”